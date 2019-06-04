Audi sells 856 e-tron EVs in US in May; 4.5% of total sales

In the US, Audi sold 856 e-tron mid-size electric SUVs in May, the first full month of sales for the brand’s first battery-electric vehicle. That represented 4.5% of the total 18,892 new vehicle sales in the month.

Year-to-date, Audi has delivered 1,109 e-trons in the US.

Overall, Audi sales in the US were down 2.2% in May year-on-year from 19,315 units to 18,892 units. The Q5 SUV was Audi’s top-seller, with a 16% increase in sales to 5,721 units for the month. The Q5 is also the top-seller year-to-date, with 25,299 units, up 4% from the same period in the prior year.

The Q7 SUV gained incrementally, with sale up 0.7% to 3,241 units, while the new Q8 SUV racked up 1,319 units in sales. The e-tron is larger than the Q5 and only slightly smaller than the Q8.

On the sedan side, although sales of the A3, A4 and A5 dropped, sales of the A6, A& and A8 increased.