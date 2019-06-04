BMW Group sales of electrified vehicles in US drop 29.7% in May y-o-y

BMW Group sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 29.7 percent in May 2019 vs. May 2018.

Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup in the US to five models including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

Plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW X5, the all-new BMW 3 Series and updated BMW 7 Series recently debuted at the Geneva International Motor Show. These models and a plug-in-hybrid variant of the BMW X3 will begin sales in the US at a future date.

BMW will also introduce the first BMW X1 with plug-in hybrid drive system next year. Due to enter production in March 2020, the BMW X1 xDrive25e is fitted with the latest, fourth-generation BMW battery technology, which gives the battery a gross energy content of 9.7 kWh. As a result, the plug-in-hybrid BMW X1 can cover more than 50 km (31 miles) on electric power alone.

Overall, sales of BMW brand vehicles in the US increased 1.7% in May 2019 for a total of 27,109 over the 26,662 vehicles sold in May 2018. The BMW X3 Sports Activity Vehicle continues to be the best-selling BMW model in the US with nearly 6,200 units sold in May 2019. BMW Sports Activity Vehicles in total—including X1 through X7—account for 56% of BMW sales YTD.