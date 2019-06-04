Electrify America launches first mobile app, new membership options and new power-level pricing structure

Electrify America, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Group of America that is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access, has launched its first mobile app; a new pricing structure; and two new membership plans to help increase electric vehicle adoption.

The company’s mobile app, available for both Android and iPhone, allows users to manage the entire charging session on their mobile phone. EV drivers can now locate a charger, pay for and start a charge, as well as track their charging session right from their smartphones, making charging with Electrify America even more convenient.

Electrify America also is introducing power-level pricing, an all-new pricing structure developed to support EVs capable of charging at faster speeds. Charging will be priced by the minute and is based on the maximum charging capability the vehicle communicates to the charger, the state where the charging station is located, along with the driver’s membership status.

The membership plans, Electrify America Pass and Electrify America Pass+, are now available for EV charging customers who wish to enjoy the ease of starting and tracking a charging session from a smartphone.

With Electrify America Pass, which is designed for occasional users, members can locate a charger, conduct a charging session and track charging history with no upfront or monthly fees.

For customers needing more frequent public charging, Electrify America Pass+ is a new monthly subscription plan with a low monthly fee that can save members about 20% on every minute of charging as compared to non-subscription prices. >

The company’s mobile app, pricing structure and new membership plans reinforce Electrify America’s continued commitment to increasing EV adoption by offering options that allow customers to customize their charging experience to fit their public charging needs.

The Electrify America mobile app offers a premium charging experience that includes the following attributes:

Locate a Charger: This feature allows users to find a charging station nearby and get directions to their destinations as needed. It shows the number of chargers available at each station, connector type or types (CCS, CHAdeMO-CCS, Level 2) and which chargers are currently available. By becoming an Electrify America Pass or Pass+ member, customers can view the charging status of vehicles currently using the chargers and receive notifications, if all chargers are in use, and notifications when a charger becomes available.

Pay for a charge: Users can upload their payment information into the app and easily pay for charging sessions through their smartphones. Drivers can also see prices before they charge by selecting a station to view current charging costs available with their membership plan.

Start a charge: The app offers Electrify America members two new ways of to start a charging session: Tap to Charge and Swipe to Start. Tap to Charge: After downloading the app on their smartphones and adding a valid payment method to their account, Electrify America members can add a membership pass to their mobile wallet. By tapping or holding their smartphone near the charger’s RFID device, users will be able to start a charge. This utilizes NFC, or near field communication technology. Swipe to Start: Members also have the option to initiate a charging session by navigating in the app to the charging station they are currently at, selecting the charger they are plugged into, and swiping on the app screen. Location services will need to be enabled for Swipe to Start. Credit card or debit card swipe at the station will still be an option.

Track a charging session: An Electrify America Pass member can easily track the progress of the charging in real time from the app, allowing them to enjoy nearby points of interest. If vehicles are capable of communicating charging information, the app will show the vehicle’s current state of charge (SOC) and the time until the battery reaches “bulk” charge, typically around 80 percent SOC. Users can also choose to be notified when a charging session has started, slowed or stopped. Once the session is complete, the app will show the user a receipt for easy tracking.

New Power-Level Pricing. The company has developed a new pricing structure with reduced pricing for vehicles capable of charging up to 75 kW. Electrify America has created two higher power levels for vehicles coming to market at and above 125kW and up to 350kW. Under the new Electrify America pricing structure, per-minute costs are dependent on the maximum charging capability the vehicle signals to the charger and the state where the charger is located.

Electrify America now offers three power levels for pricing:

1 - 75 kW 1 - 125 kW 1 - 350 kW

Depending on local utility rates and the power level of the EV, the per minute DC fast charging prices can start as low as 15 cents a minute on up to 99 cents. The new power-level pricing replaces Electrify America’s initial pricing of 30 to 35 cents per minute established in May 2018.

Complete pricing information is available at ElectrifyAmerica.com/pricing.

How Electrify America determines an EV’s power level and its associated pricing:

Car communicates its charging capability: If your EV tells the charger that it can accept a maximum charging power of 95kW, for example, it is placed in the 1-125kW power level.

Per-minute price is locked in for the session: The power level set according to your EV at the start of your charging session determines the per-minute price, which stays the same throughout the session. You’ll be shown the power level in which your car is placed at the start of the session. Your power level pricing will be shown on the charger screen or on the Electrify America app.

Session begins, but charging speed may vary: The charging speed may fluctuate throughout your session based on the vehicle’s requested power level depending on: the vehicle model; external temperature; battery age; and the battery’s state of charge when the charging session begins.

With the Electrify America app, customers can now pick a membership plan:

Electrify America Pass: This option provides a comprehensive locate-a-charger experience, ease of starting and tracking a session from the smartphone and the ability to view your charge history in the app. It does require the standard per-minute cost plus a $1 session fee.

Electrify America Pass+: With all the benefits of Pass membership, the Pass+ subscription plan offers the lowest per-minute price and a $4 monthly subscription fee which can will save about 20% on every minute compared to non-subscription charging.

Since installing its first ultra-fast DC fast charging station in Chicopee, MA, on 2 May 2018, Electrify America has accelerated the pace of installations nationwide. The company plans to install, or have under development, 484 charging stations with more than 2,000 DC fast chargers by the end of June 2019. The stations are located in 17 metropolitan areas, and along high-traffic corridors in 42 states and the District of Columbia.