Companies form H2Bus consortium to deploy 1,000 hydrogen fuel cell buses and infrastructure in Europe

Everfuel, Wrightbus, Ballard Power Systems, Hexagon Composites, Nel Hydrogen and Ryse Hydrogen—leading players in the hydrogen fuel cell electric value chain—are joining forces to form the H2Bus Consortium. The members are committed to deploying 1,000 hydrogen fuel cell electric buses, along with supporting infrastructure, in European cities at commercially competitive rates.

The partners says that this hydrogen fuel cell electric bus solution will be the most cost-effective truly zero-emission option available, with a single-decker bus price below €375,000 after funding, a hydrogen price between €5 and €7 per kilogram and a service cost of €0.30 per kilometer.

The zero-tailpipe emission feature of the fuel cell bus’ operation will be complemented by zero-emission hydrogen production from renewable energy sources, yielding a “well-to-wheel” emission-free transportation solution.

It is essential that commercial players join forces to realize the true zero-emission mobility society. The hydrogen fuel cell electric bus is the ideal substitute for fossil solutions, without compromising range, operational ability or cost. Wrightbus is also expanding its product offering to include a fuel cell electric double decker bus, 12-meter single-decker bus and articulated bus in order to serve a wider customer base. We are currently witnessing the transformation of public transport for the benefit of both current and coming generations and we feel privileged to be part of this transition together with the other consortium members. —David Barnett, Business Development Director at Wrightbus

Wrightbus will integrate Ballard’s 8th-generation heavy duty power module—FCmove—into H2Bus Consortium buses. FCmove products will be officially launched at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit, taking place 9-12 June in Stockholm, Sweden.

The first phase of the project, totalling 600 buses, is supported by €40 million from the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). The funding will enable the deployment of 200 hydrogen fuel cell electric buses and supporting infrastructure in each of Denmark, Latvia and the UK by 2023.