NEVS buys in-wheel motor developer Protean Electric

National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), a subsidiary of Evergrande Health, has acquired Protean Electric, a leading developer of in-wheel motor technology.

The acquisition is part of Evergrande’s strategy to become a major player in the global electric vehicle (EV) industry, and paves the way for NEVS to deploy Protean Electric’s in-wheel electric drive technology, ProteanDrive, into its future products.





Protean Electric is an automotive technology innovator and world-leading developer of in-wheel motors (IWMs) and future propulsion solutions. Founded in 2008, Protean Electric has devoted more than one million engineering man-hours to develop and validate its ProteanDrive in-wheel motor technology.

The business has more than 160 patents globally across electric motor and power electronics design, control and manufacturability, with another 150 patents pending, and ProteanDrive motors are subjected to industry-leading test criteria to ensure they meet existing automotive standards.

Compared to conventional electrified powertrains, the highly-integrated ProteanDrive in-wheel motors offer improved powertrain efficiency and greater flexibility in vehicle design. The patented high-torque density ProteanDrive technology combines a direct drive electric motor and power electronics which can be utilised on a range of platforms, including passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, urban mobility vehicles and autonomous pods.

Protean Electric will continue to operate as an independent business under the Evergrande umbrella, developing future powertrain and mobility solutions to meet the needs of the market. Formally, Protean Holdings will now be merged into Virtue Surge, a subsidiary of NEVS.

The acquisition will provide additional resources and business opportunities for Protean Electric, giving the company access to an even broader pool of skills, knowledge and experience, as well as a sizeable customer in NEVS.

NEVS is a Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer committed to shaping mobility to become more sustainable and smarter, designing and producing premium transportation solutions and electric vehicles.

In January 2019 Evergrande Health acquired a (51%) controlling stake in NEVS. In combining NEVS, Protean Electric and a number of other leading companies within the automotive area, Evergrande have formed a highly competent “New Energy Vehicle” group.