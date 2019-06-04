Volkswagen ID. R sets new electric record on the Nürburgring

Volkswagen’s ID.R, powered by two electric motors, lapped the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in 6:05.336 minutes—faster than any electric vehicle before it. Romain Dumas (F) beat the previous record set by Peter Dumbreck (GB, NIO EP9) in 2017 by 40.564 seconds.





With an average speed of 206.96 km/h (128.6 mph), the ID.R once again underlined the performance capabilities of Volkswagen’s electric drive. The 500 kW (680 PS) electric race car is the racing flagship of the future fully electric ID. product family from Volkswagen.

Within twelve months, Volkswagen Motorsport has set three track records with the ID.R. On 24 June 2018, Romain Dumas achieved the absolute track record of 7:57.148 minutes at the renowned Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (USA). Just three weeks later, he achieved a new best time for electric cars of 43.86 seconds at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in southern England. The new record on the legendary Nordschleife has now been added to this successful run.

With the e-record on the Nordschleife, Volkswagen has once again demonstrated the performance capabilities that come with electric mobility.

This impressive success story is the result of meticulous preparation by our engineers, the flawless work by the whole team during testing and of course a perfect driving performance by Romain Dumas. —Volkswagen Motorsport Director Sven Smeets

To prepare for the Nürburgring Nordschleife challenge, Volkswagen Motorsport gave the ID.R a complete makeover compared to the record outings on Pikes Peak and in Goodwood in just five months.