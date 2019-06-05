KYOCERA and BYD Japan to collaborate on integrated energy system for EVs

Kyocera Corporation and BYD Japan Co., Ltd., the Japanese arm of China’s BYD Co. Ltd., announced a joint project to develop an integrated renewable supply-demand energy system for EVs. By combining renewable energy from Kyocera’s solar power generating systems and BYD’s electric buses, the collaboration will maximize the effectiveness of renewable energy, greatly reduce power losses, and maintain a stable supply-demand energy balance.





For this project, Kyocera will develop the energy charge management system to optimally control the supply-demand balance between energy production and consumption by using aggregation technology developed during Virtual Power Plant (VPP) test projects over the past several years. This system will also incorporate the Kyocera’s renewable energy generating system.

BYD will supply two models of electric buses: K9, a large electric bus already available to the global market and J6, a compact electric bus specifically developed for the Japanese market which will be available in spring 2020. Additionally, BYD will use its technological expertise in developing electric buses and insights from energy consumers to consult on the project.

In verifying the effectiveness of the supply-demand integrated energy system for electric buses, Kyocera will also explore the potential of other renewable energy applications such as independent power systems for residential, transportation, and ride-sharing services in collaboration with local communities, power retailers, and transmission and distribution system operators.

Kyocera aims to demonstrate this energy system for EVs in 2020 with the goal of bringing it to market in 2021 after incorporating key findings from this collaboration with BYD.