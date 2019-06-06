BYTON’s first M-Byte BIW rolls off line in Nanjing

BYTON’s first M-Byte body-in-white (BIW) successfully rolled off the line at the company’s new factory in Nanjing, China, late last week. This event verifies the manufacturing equipment and processes that will be used on customer cars when production starts at the end of this year. The M-Byte electric SUV (earlier post) is being designed for the future of autonomous driving in which the automobile will become a mobile digital lounge.

BYTON’s new Nanjing plant is equipped with production equipment from leading global partners such as AIDA Engineering of Japan, and KUKA and DÜRR of Germany. The company is also working with key strategic investors FAW and CATL, and world-class suppliers Bosch, BOE, and Faurecia.