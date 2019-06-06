HELLA develops battery solutions for 48V mild hybrid vehicles

HELLA, the lighting and electronics expert, develops and manufactures products that support all stages of automotive electrification. With its new Dual Voltage Battery Management System and PowerPack 48 Volt products, the company is now one of the first on the market to offer innovative battery module solutions for mild-hybrid vehicles.

The new solutions enable savings of 5 to 6 grams of CO 2 per kilometer.





The Dual Voltage Battery Management System combines 48 Volt and 12 Volt batteries in one product and is connected via a 48 Volt line to the belt-driven starter generator (BSG) in mild hybrids. (Picture: HELLA)

HELLA developed the Dual Voltage Battery Management System for the compact and mid-range class. The system allows vehicles with internal combustion engines to be converted to a mild hybrid. It combines the conventional, separate core elements such as 48-volt battery, 12-volt battery and voltage transformer (DC-DC converter) within a single product in the package space of a conventional lead-acid battery. This makes it easy to integrate the system into the existing vehicle architecture.

Another advantage is that the Dual Voltage Battery Management System eliminates the need for a lead-acid battery in the car. The innovative system consists of lithium-ion cells that are intelligently switched depending on the application. Thus the capacity can be used specifically in the 12-volt or 48-volt electrical system of the vehicle.

HELLA designed the PowerPack 48 Volt for vehicles in higher power rating classes. It combines a 48-volt lithium-ion battery pack including battery management and DC-DC converter.

In addition to the 12-volt battery, the PowerPack 48 also is drawn into the vehicle. It enables hybrid functions such as recuperation (ability to recover energy while braking) and active coasting (the internal combustion engine is switched off while driving) as well as other comfort functions for the luxury class. These functions include ambient lighting, automatic climate control and active chassis control.

The new products primarily serve the growing market of 48-volt mild hybrids.

According to studies by the London-based analysis company IHS Markit, the annual share of new registrations in this area will rise worldwide from 6 million in 2020 to 35 million in 2030.

HELLA offers products for all types of drives—from battery sensor systems for micro-hybrids (start/stop automatic system), to power electronics for mild hybrids, and battery electronics for high-voltage applications in all-electric vehicles.