With BYD and IndyGo, Momentum Dynamics to install three 300kW inductive charging stations in Indianapolis

Momentum Dynamics Corporation, the global leader in high-power wireless charging for electric vehicles, in partnership with BYD and IndyGo, will install three 300-kilowatt inductive charging points in Indianapolis, the highest capacity system of its kind implemented anywhere in the world.

With the high-power system in place, IndyGo will be positioned to recharge its electric transit fleet of 31 buses at a rate higher than any other wireless charging deployment.

Momentum Dynamics’ technology will help power IndyGo’s sixty-foot electric buses on the Red Line rapid transit route through on-route charging. Each time the bus reaches an inductive charger, located at endpoints of the route, the battery automatically receives a charging boost enabling the vehicle to continue along the route. This fully automated charging strategy reduces overall operation and maintenance costs while avoiding local emissions.

According to the US Department of Transportation, each electric bus like those manufactured by BYD eliminates approximately 10 tons of nitrogen oxides, 350 pounds of diesel particulate matter, and approximately 1,690 tons of CO 2 over the 12-year lifecycle of the vehicle.

Momentum Dynamics’ wireless inductive chargers are currently deployed in four states, providing real-world results and reliable performance. Upcoming deployments in Massachusetts and Norway will continue the company’s mission of installing high-power wireless charging technology that eliminates harmful emissions, reduces operating costs and improves charging efficiency for electric vehicles.