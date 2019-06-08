SEAT introduces the Mii Electric city car in first salvo of electric offensive

SEAT, a member of the Volkswagen Group, has begun its EV offensive by introducing the Mii Electric city car in Oslo. Pre-sales of the SEAT Mii electric—touted by SEAT as one of the most affordable EVs offered—will start in September.

The Mii electric’s motor, linked to a single speed transmission, provides its 61kW (83PS) of power and 212 N·m of torque. The five-door car can reach 50 km/h from a standstill in 3.9 seconds.





The car’s 36.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack provides up to 260 km (162 miles) of range from a single charge based on the WLTP test cycle.

SEAT’s first production all-electric vehicle also lays the groundwork for future members to the family, with more EVs and PHEVs due to join the Mii electric in the near future, including the all-electric SEAT el-Born, plug-in hybrid versions of the Tarraco and Leon, and high-performance plug-in hybrid versions of CUPRA Formentor and CUPRA Leon.

The market is changing, and electrification is expanding at an unprecedented rate. In Europe, the electric vehicle market grew by 46% in the first 4 months of the year, moving forward we expect electrified vehicles to play an important role within our range. The Mii electric is the start of that journey, and at the same time brings to the market an affordable electric car. —Luca de Meo, President of SEAT

The Mii electric will also help prepare SEAT’s expansive dealership network for the expanding electrified market and the challenges it will bring.

The all-electric city car is the first model to include SEAT CONNECT, giving remote access and management of the vehicle. Customers can review driving data, parking position, the vehicle’s status, including doors and lights, and the ability to control air-conditioning remotely, all from their smartphone app.

SEAT Mii electric production will begin in Bratislava (Slovakia) in Q4 2019, with a market introduction starting from the very end of the year.