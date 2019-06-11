Gen 3 Ecodiesel in 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel delivers 480 lb-ft, leading fuel economy

The 2020 Ram 1500 will become the most powerful half-ton diesel pickup in the US, with 480 lb-ft (651 N·m) of torque, and the most capable light-duty diesel, with towing capability up to 12,560 pounds. The all-new third-generation 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel is also expected to lead the segment on fuel economy.





The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is available in all models and configurations, including a first-time offering in the Ram Rebel. The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2019. Pricing and fuel economy ratings will be announced closer to the truck’s on-sale date.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is also offered with the optional second-generation 3.0-liter EcoDiesel.





2020 Ram 1500 with EcoDiesel V-6

Gen 3 EcoDiesel. The third generation of the turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 delivers increased torque and horsepower, along with fuel economy and minimal levels of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH).

In the 2020 Ram 1500, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 is rated at a best-in-class 480 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,600 rpm—a 14% increase from the previous-generation EcoDiesel V-6 that peaks 400 rpm earlier. Horsepower increases 8% to 260 hp at 3,600 rpm.

Several significant changes contribute to the new EcoDiesel’s improved dynamic and fuel economy performance.

A new-generation water-cooled turbocharger with variable geometry turbine (VGT) increases efficiency and responsiveness during transient conditions.

Redesigned cylinder head intake ports improve swirl and flow, increasing performance and fuel economy.

The exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system design has been updated to a dual loop (low and high pressure) system. The added low-pressure circulation system draws gases after the diesel particulate filter, thus minimizing turbocharger energy losses, which increases fuel economy.

The compression ratio has been optimized to 16.0:1 from 16.5:1.

High-pressure (29,000 psi/2,000 bar) direct-injection fuel injector nozzles were redesigned to match the newly designed and optimized combustion chamber.

Lightweight aluminum alloy pistons were completely redesigned to include thinner rings and low-friction coating on the pin and side skirts to reduce losses.

NVH has been reduced by offsetting piston pin by 0.3 millimeters from the centerline; thus, minimizing mechanical noises.

The lower portion of the two-piece oil sump uses a lightweight sandwiched polymer/metal material that further reduces NVH.

The dual vacuum pump system uses electric and a new mechanical low-friction pump with new blades that improve overall system efficiency.

The upgrades build on the EcoDiesel V-6’s previous success, the attributes and performance of which made it a winner of “Wards 10 Best Engines” for three consecutive years (2014, 2015, 2016).

The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 uses dual overhead camshafts (DOHC) with four valves per cylinder and a 60-degree angle between the cylinder banks. The block is cast with compacted graphite iron, which provides strength to dampen vibrations, but weighs less than grey cast iron. A compacted graphite iron bedplate adds rigidity to the block.

The EcoDiesel V-6 uses a forged steel crankshaft and connecting rods for strength and durability. The aluminum alloy pistons are cooled on the underside via oil jets. Heat-treated aluminum cylinder heads use individual bearing caps to reduce friction and minimize NVH. The chain-driven overhead camshafts employ roller-finger followers.

The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 is produced at the FCA Cento facility in Ferrara, Italy. The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is built at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) in Sterling Heights, Michigan.