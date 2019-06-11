Scania unveils modular battery-electric self-driving urban concept vehicle
11 June 2019
Scania, a member of the Volkswagen Group, has developed a new modular battery-electric self-driving urban concept vehicle–NXT—designed with the flexibility to shift from ferrying commuters to and from work in mornings and evenings, delivering goods during the day and collecting refuse at night.
In NXT, the front and rear drive modules can be fitted to a bus body, a distribution truck body or a refuse collector. The bus module of this innovative concept vehicle is on display at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit in Stockholm, 10–12 June.
The eight-meter-long bus module is built as one composite unit, substantially reducing weight. The cylindrical cell batteries are placed under the floor, thereby utilizing otherwise dead space as well as contributing to better weight distribution. With the low vehicle weight of less than eight tonnes, the range with present-day batteries is estimated at 245 kilometers.
NXT with bus module.
NXT is a vision of the future for transport in cities. Several of these technologies have yet to fully mature but for us it’s been important to actually build a concept vehicle to visibly and technically demonstrate ideas of what is within reach. NXT is designed for 2030 and beyond while incorporating several cutting-edge features that are already available.
We at Scania can’t redraw the entire transport system for cities. What we can do is inspire change and that is the idea behind NXT – to think about transport and vehicles in a different and sustainable way.—,Scania’s President and CEO Henrik Henriksson
This is something new, something very different. Yet flexible design and modularized units lie very much at the core of Scania. Continuous improvement in small steps has been the hallmark of Scania. We are now taking a giant leap into the future. This vehicle will provide invaluable tangible data in our continued development of electrified autonomous vehicles.—Robert Sjödin, NXT Project Manager
This is my between a bus and cab idea.
Posted by: SJC | 11 June 2019 at 06:01 AM
strange that the drive units show as detachable but the batteries are "under the floor" which would mean each body unit has it's own battery pack. that can't be right that there are multiple expensive battery packs...
Posted by: Sasquatch 2001 | 11 June 2019 at 12:46 PM