New BMW 3 Series Touring to offer PHEV version; XtraBoost mode

The new generation BMW 3 Series Touring will offer the first plug-in hybrid drive system for one of BMW’s Touring models. The BMW eDrive technology in the BMW 330e Touring comprises a four-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic transmission.





The new BMW 3 Series Touring, Model M Sport and the new BMW 3 Series Touring, Modell Luxury Line.

These join forces to generate system output of up to 215 kW/292 hp when the newly developed XtraBoost mode is engaged. The new BMW 330e Touring’s intelligent hybrid control combines the drive torque from the 135 kW/184 hp combustion engine with the power from the electric motor with peak output of 80 kW/109 hp.

XtraBoost mode allows the two power sources’ combined output of 185 kW/252 hp to be increased for up to 10 seconds by an additional 30 kW/40 hp under particularly hard acceleration. This enables the BMW 330e Touring to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) from rest in 6.1 seconds (provisional figure).

The intelligently managed interaction between the drive duo has brought combined fuel consumption down to 2.3 – 1.8 liters per 100 kilometers (102.2 – 130.6 mpg US) and cut CO 2 emissions to 52 – 42 grams per kilometer (provisional figures).

Electric power consumption averages between 16.3 and 15.7 kWh per 100 kilometers (62 miles), and the 330e Touring can drive for up to 63 kilometers (39 miles) on electric power alone (provisional figures).

With its low CO 2 emissions and long electric range, the new BMW 330e Touring fulfills all the requirements for reduced company car tax in Germany, where only half the gross list price is taken as a basis in determining the benefit of kind for private use.

The positioning of the high-voltage lithium-ion battery under the rear seats and the fuel tank above the rear axle means the introduction of BMW eDrive technology results in only a slight reduction in boot space. Added to which, almost the entire range of optional extras is available to customers wishing to make their car more individual.

Standard specification for the BMW 330e Touring includes pre-conditioning of the heating and climate control system, which can be activated via the BMW Connected app.