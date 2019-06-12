DSM expands yeast, enzyme product offerings for the biofuels industry

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
12 June 2019

Royal DSM is expanding its product offering of low glycerol yeast technology for the biofuels industry with the introduction of eBOOST GT and a new enzyme for fiber conversion, eBREAK 1000F.

  • eBOOST GT, which has been tested and qualified at commercial scale, enables the robustness and yield benefits of eBOOST in starch fermentations with up to 60% reduction of externally added Glucoamalyse (GA).

  • eBREAK 1000F tolerates a wide range of challenging conditions to allow high yield hydrolysis for corn fiber conversion and sustainable optimization of plant economics.

DSM scientists at the company’s biotechnology centers in Delft, the Netherlands and Elgin, IL (USA) worked closely with customers to develop the new products and solutions.

Both focus on high yield and efficiency in 1G and 1.5G fermentations in order to handle fluctuating market conditions, achieve maximum profits and ethanol yield, and obtain more valuable D3 RINS by effective fiber and biomass conversions.

