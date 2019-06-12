Electrify America, ChargePoint announce roaming partnership

Electrify America and ChargePoint announced a roaming partnership that will further expand access to electric vehicle (EV) charging across the United States.

The interoperability agreement will allow drivers seamlessly to charge their EVs on public chargers between both networks using their existing account credentials to start a session, without incurring any additional fees.

Beginning later this year, drivers will be able to access public chargers on either the ChargePoint or Electrify America networks without having to create new memberships, registrations or payment configurations.

The plan will connect more than 30,000 Level 2 (L2) and DC fast chargers from Electrify America and ChargePoint across the US, adding significant public access as the number of EVs on the road significantly increases in the coming years.

With the two largest EV charging service providers in the US reaching this agreement, we can help expedite electric vehicle adoption by creating a seamless and reliable charging experience for consumers. By connecting our public charging networks, we increase the convenience and accessibility EV drivers need to travel where they want, when they want —Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America

This roaming agreement further accelerates the seamless integration of individual EV fueling networks and brings us even closer to the day when the movement of all goods and people will be powered by electricity. Partnerships like this make transitioning to electric drive easier than continuing to use fossil fuels. Our agreement is another example of cross-industry collaboration and underscores the importance of working together to support this transformation of mobility. —Pasquale Romano, president and CEO, ChargePoint

Electrify America and ChargePoint say that such roaming agreements are key to expanding access to electric vehicle charging nationwide, as a wave of new electric vehicles are expected to hit the market in the coming years.