Pfenning Logistics opts for the Mercedes-Benz eActros electric truck

German logistics service provider Pfenning Logistics will be using a Mercedes-Benz eActros battery-electric 25-tonne truck to supply the Mercedes-Benz Mannheim plant.





In October 2018, Mercedes-Benz Trucks handed over an eActros in Mannheim to concrete producer TBS Transportbeton. Both vehicles are part of the eActros “Innovation Fleet” for testing the heavy, all-electric truck with various customers.

Pfenning’s eActros is now an integral part of the Mercedes-Benz plant’s logistics chain. The electric truck will transport replacement parts and components from the external warehouse to the Mannheim plant. The eActros will operate in two shifts and cover around 160 kilometers a day. With a range of up to 200 kilometers, the eActros will be able to manage this workload reliably. The batteries will be recharged in the evening at the external warehouse after the truck has completed its tours.

The eActros is based on the frame of the Mercedes-Benz Actros. But the vehicle’s architecture has been resolutely designed around the use of an electric drive system and thus features a high percentage of vehicle-specific components. Two electric motors near the wheel hubs of the rear axle provide the drive, each delivering an output of 126 kW and 485 N·m maximum torque. Furthermore, the transmission ratio used sees this brought up to 11,000 Nm on each wheel. The drive power is therefore on par with a conventional truck. Lithium-ion batteries with 240 kWh capacity provide the eActros with the required energy. Depending on the available charging output, the batteries can be charged completely within as little as two hours (at 150 kW).

As part of practical testing of the eActros "Innovation Fleet", the 18 or 25-tonne vehicles are put through their paces by 20 customers from various sectors as part of their regular daily operations. The tests of this "Innovation Fleet" are made up of two phases, each with ten customers. Feedback from these practical tests flows directly into further development of the eActros for series production. The aim is to make clean and quiet distribution in urban areas possible with heavy-duty trucks from 2021 onward. The first eActros has been in operation with a customer since September 2018.

The development and testing of the heavy-duty electric truck in short-radius distribution operations is sponsored as part of the “Concept ELV²” project to varying degrees by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment (BMUB) and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi).