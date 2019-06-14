ISS ESG awards Valeo pole position in ratings for its CSR policy and the quality of its governance

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) rating agency ISS ESG has awarded Valeo pole position in its ESG performance rating of global companies (auto components industry, 64 companies assessed). Valeo has also achieved Prime status for its excellent performance.

Valeo scored particularly well in the three areas identified by ISS ESG as key performance indicators for automotive suppliers: a portfolio of existing products that help reduce CO 2 emissions; global management of social and environmental risks; and quality of the Group’s governance.

ISS ESG singled out the quality and diversity of Valeo’s product portfolio, including the 48V system; thermal management solutions for batteries; and new-generation lighting systems, which all contribute to reducing vehicle CO 2 emissions.

This ranking underscores the relevance of the Group’s strategy, which is based on innovation for the development of autonomous vehicles and reducing CO 2 emissions.

The rating agency had particular praise for the quality of the Group’s governance, with a Board of Directors including independent members, and the positive results of its cross-functional sustainable development policy, which takes into account labor-related, social (supply chain, multilateral commitments) and environmental aspects in all of the Group’s locations.