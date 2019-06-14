Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Chalmers team develops optical nano-sensor for detecting pollution
Natron Energy awarded $3M by California Energy Commission to pair energy storage with EV fast charging

ISS ESG awards Valeo pole position in ratings for its CSR policy and the quality of its governance

14 June 2019

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) rating agency ISS ESG has awarded Valeo pole position in its ESG performance rating of global companies (auto components industry, 64 companies assessed). Valeo has also achieved Prime status for its excellent performance.

Valeo scored particularly well in the three areas identified by ISS ESG as key performance indicators for automotive suppliers: a portfolio of existing products that help reduce CO2 emissions; global management of social and environmental risks; and quality of the Group’s governance.

ISS ESG singled out the quality and diversity of Valeo’s product portfolio, including the 48V system; thermal management solutions for batteries; and new-generation lighting systems, which all contribute to reducing vehicle CO2 emissions.

This ranking underscores the relevance of the Group’s strategy, which is based on innovation for the development of autonomous vehicles and reducing CO2 emissions.

The rating agency had particular praise for the quality of the Group’s governance, with a Board of Directors including independent members, and the positive results of its cross-functional sustainable development policy, which takes into account labor-related, social (supply chain, multilateral commitments) and environmental aspects in all of the Group’s locations.

In 2018, products that directly or indirectly contribute to reducing CO2 emissions accounted for more than 50% of Valeo’s original equipment sales. Half of Valeo’s R&D expenditure— which approached €2.1 billion (US$2.4 billion) in 2018—is dedicated to technologies that contribute to reducing CO2 emissions.

Posted on 14 June 2019 in Market Background, Sustainability | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)