VDL expands electric bus range with 14.5-meter Citea XLE-145 Electric

VDL Bus & Coach has expanded its Citea Electric product range with the Citea XLE-145 Electric. With this 14.5-meter e-bus, VDL Bus & Coach adds a new length variant to the available electric Low Entry buses. VDL introduced 12- and 12.9-meter electric Low Entry length variants in September 2018.

In doing so, VDL is supporting the further transition to more sustainable public transport in both urban and regional areas. For VDL this is a logical step towards offering a complete electric product range that includes Low Floor, Light Low Entry and Low Entry versions.

Like the entire VDL Citea range, the Citea XLE-145 Electric is built based on the modular VDL concept, making use of existing components. This offers many advantages in terms of maintenance and service.

The electric variant of the Citea Low Entry is available in a 2-door or 3-door configuration, with flexible interior layouts. With a length of 14.5 meters, the Citea XLE-145 Electric offers a higher passenger capacity than the other Low Entry models. In the direction of travel, there is room for up to 52 comfortable seats.

The Citea XLE-145 Electric is fitted with a 288 kWh battery as standard. A 360 kWh battery pack is also available, as an option.

VDL offers various charging systems. As standard, the Citea XLE-145 Electric is equipped with a Combo2 charging plug. For higher charging capacities and rapid charging options, pantograph options are available, mounted either on the vehicle or on the charging station. With top-up quick charging, operation of more than 600 kilometres per day can be achieved.