BYD to add another 183 electric buses to Santiago’s fleet

17 June 2019

The Chilean Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Gloria Hutt, recently announced a new order for 183 BYD electric buses for the Chilean capital of Santiago, due to arrive in August of this year.

The 183 BYD electric buses will join the 100 electric buses that BYD and local partner Enel brought into Santiago last December, giving BYD a dominant share of more than 60% in the capital’s electric bus market.

The existing fleet of K9FEs operating in Santiago.

They will be integrated into the existing Metbus fleet to operate the popular Avenida Grecia route, becoming the first route operated by only electric buses in Latin America. Metbus is also one of the largest pure electric bus fleet operators in the Americas.

With this new batch of BYD buses, there will be a total fleet of 411 electric buses operating in the capital, making Santiago the city with the largest pure electric bus fleet outside of China.

The first 100 BYD buses were delivered to Santiago in December 2018.

BYD electric buses are servicing markets in many countries across Latin America, including Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, and Uruguay. Globally, BYD’s pure electric buses, taxi, and other vehicles have spread to more than 300 cities, in more than 50 countries and regions.

Posted on 17 June 2019 in Electric (Battery), Fleets, Heavy-duty, Latin America | | Comments (2)

Comments

HarveyD

With 411 e-buses the city of Santiago may have as many e-buses as USA + Canada (California excepted)?

Posted by: HarveyD | 17 June 2019 at 08:35 AM

Lad

Buses will lead the way off fossil fuels because they highlight the advantages of EVs.

Posted by: Lad | 17 June 2019 at 09:12 AM

