NIO updates Level 2 advanced driving assistant system NIO Pilot

ETH Zurich: carbon-neutral fuel made from sunlight and air
17 June 2019

NIO has updated the NIO Pilot advanced driving assistant system (ADAS), adding seven features. At the same time, the company announced the NIO OS smart operating system was upgraded to NIO OS 2.0, and unveiled a new user experience (UX) vehicle interaction and user interface (UI) design.

The NIO Pilot update adds 7 features including Highway Pilot, Traffic Jam Pilot, Auto Lane Changing (ALC) and more. As a key strategic focus, NIO will continue to develop core technologies, with autonomous driving algorithms, foundational software, ADAS and other technologies being developed jointly by NIO teams in the United States and China.

IMG_1245

The NIO OS 2.0 smart operating system is a comprehensive optimization based upon user feedback. Better UI design, UX interaction, and richer content all provide users a more pleasant digital experience. More screen gesture operations have been added so that most operation can be completed through gestures alone. The NIO smart operating system now integrates rich third-party content such as Baidu Maps, QQ Music in addition to NIO Radio, NIO’s online audio community.

NIO was founded in November 2014 as a global electric vehicle company. The company has more than 9,000 employees working in research and development, design and manufacturing centers in Shanghai, Beijing, San Jose, Munich, London and seven other locations.

NIO officially launched the high-performance long-range electric SUV, NIO ES6, at NIO Day on 15 December 2018.

