75% of plug-in vehicles sold in the US in 2018 were made in the US

For every year except 2011, the United States has produced the majority of plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) sold in the United States, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

In 2018, the United States produced 75%, Japan 9%, and Germany 5%, while the remaining eight countries listed produced a combined 11%. In 2011, 55% of the PEVs sold in the United States were produced in Japan, 43% in the United States, and 2% in France.

US PEV Sales by Production Location from 2011 to 2018





Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Assessment of Light-Duty Plug-In Electric Vehicles in the United States, 2010–2018, ANL/ESD-19/2, March 2019.

PEVs include both all-electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Includes sales of light-duty vehicles only.