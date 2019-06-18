Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Tsinghua study: overall impact of autonomous vehicle deployment on GHGs not significant in the near-to mid-term
ARB draft of 2018 crude carbon intensity value sees y-o-y increase in CI, volume

75% of plug-in vehicles sold in the US in 2018 were made in the US

18 June 2019

For every year except 2011, the United States has produced the majority of plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) sold in the United States, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

In 2018, the United States produced 75%, Japan 9%, and Germany 5%, while the remaining eight countries listed produced a combined 11%. In 2011, 55% of the PEVs sold in the United States were produced in Japan, 43% in the United States, and 2% in France.

US PEV Sales by Production Location from 2011 to 2018

01E31484-704E-42CD-97ED-F1A5C4124674

Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Assessment of Light-Duty Plug-In Electric Vehicles in the United States, 2010–2018, ANL/ESD-19/2, March 2019.

PEVs include both all-electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Includes sales of light-duty vehicles only.

Posted on 18 June 2019 in Electric (Battery), Plug-ins, Sales | | Comments (1)

Comments

HarveyD

Surprising to see the major rise in total local PEV sales from 2016 and specially in 2018, all during the new USA governance?

The 75% produced in USA is also surprising?

Posted by: HarveyD | 18 June 2019 at 01:39 PM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)