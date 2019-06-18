Third-generation Renault ZOE increase ranges >20% to 390 km with better performance

Renault has launched the third-generation of its ZOE electric vehicle, featuring a 52 kWh battery pack that will deliver up to 390 kilometers (242 miles) in the WLTP—an increase of more than 20% from the prior generation. The growth in energy capacity uses the same sized-battery, maintaining the vehicle’s comfortable habitability.





In addition to 22 kW AC charging, new ZOE now support up to 50 kW DC fast charging. Further, with its more powerful 100 kW motor (R135), new ZOE offers even more driving pleasure.





The R135 motor produces a torque of 245 N·m that allows it to go from 80 to 120 km/h in 7.1 seconds, 2.2 seconds better than the older R110 motor. It now achieves 0 to 100 km/h in less than 10 seconds. In addition, the New ZOE’s top speed has increased to 140 km/h (87 mph).





New ZOE is equipped with many innovative features and connected Renault EASY CONNECT services. Driving aids, a 10-inch display, the Renault EASY LINK multimedia system, and a new urban mode are all designed to make everyday driving easier and more enjoyable. Called “B mode”, this new urban mode provides intensified decelerations, allowing for the reduced use of the brake pedal.

The 10-inch display, available from the entry-level trim, contains the main driving aids and all settings specific to electric driving, starting with the eco-meter that encourages eco-friendly driving habits. On versions equipped with navigation, it also displays GPS indications.

The driver can customize the lighting and the layout of the different information on-screen. The display’s horizon and varying perspective-effects create a sense of depth and help the driver to focus.

A 9.3-inch touch-screen multimedia display that extends across the center console gives access to all the navigation and entertainment services. It controls the main settings of the vehicle, from the various driving aids to the customization of the colors on the 10-inch driver’s dashboard screen. The Renault EASY LINK system is enhanced with specific electric vehicle functions, such as the availability of charging stations in real-time. It also allows users to connect their smartphone and show applications via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.





The raised center console hosts a new electronic gear lever. It enables the easy transition, with a simple push, between driving modes, notably to enjoy the new mode designed for urban driving.