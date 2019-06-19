Rockwell Automation opens new EV innovation center in Silicon Valley

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
19 June 2019

Rockwell Automation, a leading solutions and services provider to the automotive industry, opened a new 8,000 square-foot electric vehicle (EV) Innovation Center at 111 North Market Street in San Jose, California, within its Information Solutions development facility.

The center will provide live manufacturing demonstrations, hands-on trials utilizing new technology and events showcasing collaboration with industry experts and Rockwell Automation partners.

Utilizing augmented and virtual reality modeling, the EV Innovation Center provides automotive start-ups and established manufacturers an environment to learn new technologies and standards, enabling them to deliver electric vehicles to market faster, with less risk and at lower cost.

Rockwell Automation’s FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC, is an integrated solution that combines software from PTC and Rockwell Automation. Eagle Technologies provides the battery pack assembly machine, and FANUC furnishes robot technologies, both integrated with Rockwell Automation technology.

Hirata, a turnkey assembly line builder, provides an assembly cell that demonstrates electric drive unit assembly and testing. Emulate 3D, Rockwell Automation’s simulation software, helps to prototype and test machines before they’re built. teamtechnik performs functional testing to confirm performance before building the drive into the electric vehicle.

By 2040, it’s expected that 54% of new vehicle sales will be electric vehicles, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. Batteries currently represent a third of the cost of an EV. As battery costs continue to fall, demand for EVs will rise, with up to 40 million new EV batteries needed annually to power new vehicles.

