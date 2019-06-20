SensorComm Technologies to conduct IoT pilot program monitoring real-time vehicle emissions in Coachella Valley

SensorComm Technologies received an award through the CASCADE Innovation Program, managed by Coachella Valley Economic Partnership (“CVEP”), to conduct an Internet of Things-based (IoT) emissions monitoring pilot program within the Coachella Valley in Southern California.

SensorComm’s IoT capability will capture real-time NO x emissions data from a fleet of vehicles, and the resulting analytics will begin the process of baselining and understanding the variety of pollution footprints to provide insights into the most effective mitigation path forward.

The company anticipates commencement of additional pilots representing different vehicle classifications.

SensorComm’s Wi-NO x technology was developed in part through a grant from the National Science Foundation.

In addition to monitoring a vehicle’s pollution footprint, Wi-NO x provides information for predictive and preventative maintenance, vehicle performance, and driver behavior.

In addition to the CASCADE award, SensorComm is providing additional funds and in-kind support through its partners to complete the pilot. SensorComm is an Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance partner, and a Cisco Solution Partner Program member.

SensorComm’s IoT-based Wi-NOx system captures the real-time pollution footprint of vehicles in the transportation/smart city segments providing predictive maintenance, performance and driver behavior information via a smartphone app.