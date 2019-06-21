Adamas: EV sales up just 20% in April 2019 but total battery capacity deployed up 69%

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
US, Europe and Japan to cooperate on hydrogen and fuel cell technologies
21 June 2019

Despite weak EV sales growth in April 2019 versus the same month the year prior (up just 19.6%), total battery capacity deployed in newly-sold EVs (in GWh) increased markedly over the same period, according to Adamas Intelligence’s “EV Battery Capacity Monthly”.

In April 2019, a total of 6.7 GWh of battery capacity was deployed in passenger BEVs, PHEVs and HEVs globally—an increase of 69.4% over the same month the year prior.

April-2019-Capacity-Deployed-and-SWA-Increase

This rapid growth in battery capacity deployed stems from strong sales of high-capacity long-range BEVs such as the Tesla Model 3, BYD Yuan, Nissan Leaf and Hyundai Kona, among others, relative to the year prior.

Adamas Intelligence data also indicates that the sales-weighted average battery capacity (in kWh) increased at an equally-impressive 41.6% between April 2018 and April 2019, from 13.7 kWh to 19.4 kWh (taking into account sales of all passenger HEVs, PHEVs and BEVs, combined).

Posted on 21 June 2019 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Sales

