Adamas: EV sales up just 20% in April 2019 but total battery capacity deployed up 69%

Despite weak EV sales growth in April 2019 versus the same month the year prior (up just 19.6%), total battery capacity deployed in newly-sold EVs (in GWh) increased markedly over the same period, according to Adamas Intelligence’s “EV Battery Capacity Monthly”.

In April 2019, a total of 6.7 GWh of battery capacity was deployed in passenger BEVs, PHEVs and HEVs globally—an increase of 69.4% over the same month the year prior.





This rapid growth in battery capacity deployed stems from strong sales of high-capacity long-range BEVs such as the Tesla Model 3, BYD Yuan, Nissan Leaf and Hyundai Kona, among others, relative to the year prior.

Adamas Intelligence data also indicates that the sales-weighted average battery capacity (in kWh) increased at an equally-impressive 41.6% between April 2018 and April 2019, from 13.7 kWh to 19.4 kWh (taking into account sales of all passenger HEVs, PHEVs and BEVs, combined).