Daher, Airbus and Safran team up to develop distributed hybrid propulsion aircraft demonstrator: EcoPulse 2019

Daher, Airbus and Safran are partnering for the design and development of the wing-mounted EcoPulse distributed hybrid propulsion demonstrator with a maiden flight scheduled in 2022.





Based on Daher’s TBM platform, this project, kick-started by CORAC (the French Civil Aviation Research Council) with support from DGAC (the French Civil Aviation Authority), will develop technologies that boost the environmental efficiency of aircraft and meet the future needs of the air travel industry.

The overall approach spans 3 areas of research and development:

The distributed hybrid propulsion system will be provided by Safran;

Airbus will have responsibility for the aerodynamic optimization of the distributed propulsion system, the installation of high energy density batteries and the use of those batteries to power the aircraft;

Component and systems installation, flight testing, overall analysis and regulatory construction will be undertaken by Daher using its TBM platform.

The purpose of this three-way collaboration is to validate technologies designed to reduce CO 2 emissions, noise pollution, and create new uses for air transportation.

Safran will supply the entire EcoPulse distributed hybrid propulsion system (excluding batteries), consisting of a turbogenerator (a combined turbine and power generator); an electric power management system; and integrated electric thrusters (or e-Propellers) including electric motors and propellers. The electric thrusters will be integrated into the EcoPulse wing and will provide propulsion thrust, at the same time as delivering aerodynamic gains (reducing wing surface area and wingtip marginal vortices, and therefore drag).

The installation of a distributed propulsion system on a TBM aircraft is an opportunity to boost its efficiency, diversify its missions, reduce its environmental footprint and cut its operating costs.

Safran has developed a technology roadmap for the installation of electric thrusters on aircraft. EcoPulse offers us an excellent opportunity to evaluate and identify the specific features expected by this market, particularly in terms of new hybrid propulsion aircraft projects. Safran intends to position itself as the market leader in this type of propulsion system by 2025. —Stéphane Cueille, Head of R&T and Innovation at Safran

Airbus will be involved in the aerodynamic modeling of the demonstrator, both to support configuration choices and to enable the development of flight control laws. All these considerations should make it possible to demonstrate the benefits of distributed propulsion, and provide the baselines for the design of optimized distributed propulsion aircraft in terms of methods, tools and outcomes.