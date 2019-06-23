Kyocera to validate 24M process for low-capital, cost-effective Li-ion battery manufacturing

Kyocera, a long-time partner of an investor in 24M, plans to install capacity to validate the novel 24M SemiSolid manufacturing platform for Li-ion batteries. (Earlier post.) The facility, under construction in Osaka, Japan, will support pilot production of residential solar + storage systems in the Japanese market.

The 24M SemiSolid manufacturing platform delivers a significant structural bill of materials advantage and requires substantially less upfront capital. Using electrolyte as the processing solvent in a binderless system, the SemiSolid platform allows for production of electrodes 4-5 times thicker than a conventional process.

The use of thick electrodes significantly reduces inactive materials content—copper, aluminum and separator—yielding substantial cost savings.

Moreover, using electrolyte as the processing solvent results in the elimination of numerous capital- and energy-intensive steps such as drying, solvent recovery, calendaring and electrolyte filling. The elimination of these steps, and the reduction in plant footprint associated with the steps, yields a capital reduction of up to 50%.

In conjunction with the thick-electrode-driven structural bill of materials advantage, the reduced capital cost structure contributes to industry-leading cost of goods.

Kyocera considers the unique 24M SemiSolid approach the emerging standard for lithium-ion battery manufacturing. The ability to cost-effectively manufacture advanced lithium-ion batteries can enable Kyocera to expand residential sales throughout Japan. —Masahiro Inagaki, Senior Executive Officer at Kyocera

Kyocera is a leading supplier of solar power generating systems, industrial and automotive components, electronic devices, semiconductor packages, printers, copiers and mobile phones with annual sales of $14.6 billion.