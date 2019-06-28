Mobility services company MONET forms partnerships with Isuzu, Suzuki, Subaru, Daihatsu & Mazda; Hino & Honda make additional investments

Mobility services company MONET Technologies Inc. has concluded capital and business partnership agreements with Isuzu Motors Limited , Suzuki Motor Corporation, Subaru Corporation, Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Mazda Motor Corporation (“Mazda”), respectively. Isuzu, Suzuki, Subaru, Daihatsu and Mazda each plan to invest in MONET by August 2019 and acquire approximately 2% of its shares.

Simultaneously, Hino Motors, Ltd. and Honda Motor plan to make additional investments in MONET and maintain their respective ownership stakes of approximately 10%.

In addition to those with Toyota, Hino and Honda, our new partnerships with Isuzu, Suzuki, Subaru, Daihatsu and Mazda will enable us to acquire data on their vehicles and mobility services for coordination with the MONET platform. To build a high-level MaaS platform for an autonomous driving society, it is essential to integrate a wide number of datasets, and these partnerships will further accelerate our progress in building the MaaS business that MONET is aiming for. MONET will utilize the data provided by each company and leverage their automotive industry insights and networks. Together with our automotive manufacturer partners we will work to realize and spread innovative mobility services that can resolve Japan’s social mobility issues and create new value. —Junichi Miyakawa, President and CEO of MONET Technologies Inc.

MONET, formed as a joint venture between Toyota and Softbank, began full-scale operations earlier this year. (Earlier post.)

MONET has three main business domains: 1) on-demand mobility services, 2) data-analysis services, and 3) Autono-MaaS. “Autono-MaaS” is a new word created by combining “Autonomous vehicle” and “Mobility as a Service (MaaS).” It describes mobility services that use autonomous vehicles provided by Toyota.

On-demand transportation through regional partnerships and corporate shuttles will begin in fiscal year 2018 through cooperation with local public agencies and private companies.