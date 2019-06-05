New Audi A6 quattro for Europe: three diesels, all MHEVs

Audi is launching the fourth generation of the A6 allroad quattro on European markets with a choice of three V6 TDI 3.0-liter engines.





The 3.0 TDI is available in three output ratings. The first produces 170 kW (231 PS) and – from 1,750 to 3,250 rpm – 500 N·m (368.8 lb-ft) of torque, sufficient for the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (0–62.1 mph) in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h (155.3 mph). The WLTP values correlate to an NEDC fuel consumption for the A6 allroad quattro 45 TDI of 5.9–5.8 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers (39.9–40.6 US mpg) (156-152 grams CO 2 per kilometer (251.1–244.6 g/mi)).

In the A6 allroad quattro 50 TDI, the engine produces 210 kW (286 PS) and delivers 620 N·m (457.3 lb-ft) of torque between 2,250 and 3,000 rpm. The data: 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 5.9 seconds, top speed 250 km/h (155.3 mph) (regulated), fuel consumption of 5.9–5.8 liters per 100 kilometers (39.9–40.6 g/mi) (156–152 grams CO 2 per kilometer (251.1–244.6 g/mi)).

The top-of-the-line engine in the new A6 allroad is the 3.0 TDI with 257 kW (349 hp) of power and 700 N·m (516.3 lb-ft) of torque between 2,500 and 3,100 rpm. It accelerates the A6 allroad quattro 55 TDI from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 5.2 seconds and consumes 6.6–6.4 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers (35.6–36.8 g/mi) (172–168 grams CO 2 per kilometer (276.8–270.4 g/mi).

The three TDI units transfer their power with an eight-speed tiptronic. The wheel-selective torque control complements the quattro permanent all-wheel drive system that is also fitted standard. When driving at speed, it brakes the two wheels with reduced load on the inside of a bend slightly before they can begin to spin. The drive torque is redirected to the wheels with better traction as a result.

As an option, the sport differential distributes the power infinitely variably between the rear wheels —this active torque vectoring provides the ultimate boost in terms of dynamic handling and traction.

The three TDI units come standard with Audi’s mild hybrid technology (MHEV = Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle), which makes driving even more convenient and can reduce fuel consumption in real driving conditions by up to 0.4 liters per 100 kilometers. It works on the basis of a new 48-volt main electrical system.

The belt alternator starter as the central MHEV component recovers up to 8 kW of power during braking and feeds the electricity into a separate lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 10 Ah. The new Audi A6 allroad quattro can coast with the engine switched off over wide speed ranges; start-stop mode kicks in right from 22 km/h (13.7 mph).

The suspension of the A6 allroad quattro combines sporty character with very high comfort and enhanced off-road capabilities. Apart from the adaptive air suspension with controlled damping it offers other highlights. The standard progressive steering becomes increasingly direct with increasing steering angle.

Its control concept keeps away unpleasant jolts from the steering wheel, yet transfers transparent feedback from the road. The optional dynamic all-wheel steering combines agility and stability.

At speeds up to 60 km/h (37.3 mph), the rear wheels turn as much as five degrees in the opposite direction to the front wheels, reducing the turning circle and making the steering response even more spontaneous. At higher speeds the front and rear wheels turn up to two degrees in the same direction, thus enhancing stability when traveling in a straight line or changing lanes.

Apart from the shock absorbers and bellows, the electronic chassis platform (ECP) also manages the dynamic all-wheel steering and the optional sport differential. In the Audi drive select system, the driver can adjust the operation of the controlled functions and components in six modes (dynamic, automatic, comfort, efficiency, allroad and lift).

The new Audi A6 allroad quattro is due to go on sale in Germany and other European markets in June. The list price of the entry-level TDI in Germany will be €61,500.