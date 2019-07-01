EC JRC report explores future of road transport; moving away from system centered on private car ownership

The Joint Research Center (JRC), the European Commission’s science and knowledge service, has released a report exploring the future of road transport, given the advent of automated, connected, low-carbon and shared mobility.

The report shows how thes massive changes on the horizon caused by automation, connectivity, decarbonization and sharing, represent an opportunity to move towards a transport system that is more efficient, safer, less polluting and more accessible than the current one centered on private car ownership.





Extract of transport technologies funded under Horizon 2020 (H2020). FC = fuel cells; EV = electric vehicles; ADAS = advanced driver assistance systems; VDM = vehicle design and manufacturing; TMS = traffic management systems; EM = energy management; EC = emission control; MaaS = mobility as a service; HVAC = heating, ventilation and air-conditioning; CAD = computer aided design. Source: JRC.

New transport technologies on their own won’t spontaneously make our lives better. Improvements in governance and the development of innovative mobility solutions will be crucial to ensure that the future of transport is cleaner, safer and more equitable than its car-centerd present. —Biagio Ciuffo, lead author

The authors assess current and future trends in the road transport sector and identify two key success factors:

Improved governance of the multimodal transport system where the role of all actors is defined and coordinated by accountable public authorities; and

Establishment of a network of European living labs where innovative mobility solutions are introduced and tested with the direct involvement of citizens.

Between 1995 and 2015, the total number of passenger kilometers (pkm) in the EU-28 increased by 23.8 % to 6,602 billion. The vast majority of that was covered by passenger cars (around 4,700 billion pkm). It is expected that EU transport activity will continue to grow in the coming decades, with road transport maintaining its dominant role.

The growth in road passenger transport is estimated at 16% during 2010-2030 and at 30% for 2010-2050. Road freight transport is projected to increase by 33% by 2030 and 55% by 2050.

By 2050, experts project that 84% people in Europe will live in urban areas. People above 60 will make up one third of the population. This will require mobility systems that are inclusive and accessible to everyone.

The century-old car-centred view of personal transport takes a heavy toll on the economy, society and environment, says the JRC team. For example, in 2015, more than 1 million road accidents causing personal injuries and 26,000 deaths occurred in the EU.

In some urban areas, such as London, commuters lose up to 100 hours per year in congestion. Productivity losses from road congestion account for 1% of the EU’s gross domestic product.

Road transport is also a significant and growing contributor to air pollution and climate change, responsible for up to 30% of small particulate matter emissions in European cities, as well as for more than 70% of CO 2 emissions in the EU from all modes of transport.

Transport systems are extremely complex and their elements influence each other often in unexpected ways: connected and automated driving is a good example. New technologies on their own may make traffic worse by decreasing costs and increasing demand, while also increasing overall energy use.

Rapid changes in the transport system can have negative effects far beyond transport itself. For example, they influence the demand and supply of workers and skills, the demand for critical raw materials, how our data is treated or who has access to what kind of transport modes. Left unmanaged, such changes may widen the gaps in societies.

Lack of a predictable long-term framework by policy makers may lead to investment decisions based on the fear of missing out on the next innovative idea or the whims of the market, creating a glut of options in one place and a lack of them in others.

Policymakers, therefore, must improve governance systems and involve citizens in the rollout of innovative mobility solutions. They should establish efficient and equitable governance for complex, multimodal transport systems.

The authors also propose to establish a network of European living labs where innovative mobility solutions are tested and rolled out with the direct involvement of citizens.