AB Dynamics acquires simulation software specialist rFpro; ADAS and autonomous vehicles

Supplier of advanced automotive test systems AB Dynamics (ABDP) has acquired the simulation software specialist rFpro. This strengthens the company’s position in the simulation-based verification market for ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and autonomous vehicles.

rFpro is a specialist in driving simulation for ADAS, autonomous systems and vehicle dynamics. Its software is used as standard on the three main driving simulation platforms on the market and has benefitted from year-on-year growth since its creation in 2007.

rFpro also supports the motorsport market. AB Dynamics recently sold its aVDS (advanced Vehicle Driving Simulator), running the rFpro simulation environment, to the Sauber Group’s F1 team Alfa Romeo Racing.

rFpro’s simulation tools complement AB Dynamics’ existing portfolio of test equipment, such as driving robots and test rigs. This enables customers to test and develop vehicles in a virtual environment before real world validation from a single supplier. This level of synergy is now unrivaled in the market.

rFpro will remain an independent company, with its own brand and will continue to supply other driving simulator and test equipment manufacturers in the automotive industry. Chris Hoyle, rFpro’s founder, is staying with the company, focusing on the technical and creative side of the business.

rFpro provides driving simulation software, and 3D content, for deep learning autonomous driving, ADAS and vehicle dynamics testing and validation. rFpro is being used to train, test and validate deep learning systems for ADAS and autonomous applications by OEMs and Tier-1s.

When developing systems based on machine learning from sensor feeds, such as camera, LiDAR and radar feeds, the quality of the 3D environment model is very important. The more accurate the virtual world is the greater the correlation will be when progressing to real-world testing.





Highly accurate digital model of a wet road, including puddles and lighting.

rFpro’s HiDef models are built around a graphics engine that includes a physically modeled atmosphere, weather and lighting, as well as physically modeled materials for every object in the scene. 100s of kilometers of public road models are available off-the-shelf, from rFpro, spanning North America, Asia and Europe, including multi-lane highways, urban, rural, mountain routes, all copied faithfully from the real world.

rFpro scales from a desktop workstation to a massively parallel real-time test environment connecting to customers’ autonomous driver models and human test drivers.