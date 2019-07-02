Hyundai Autron and Wind River to develop next-generation autonomous driving platform

Hyundai Autron, a Hyundai Motor Group company, and Wind River signed a partnership to develop an autonomous driving and connectivity software platform to power next-generation automobiles.

Hyundai Autron is a research and development company specializing in electronic control software and automotive semiconductors. US-based Wind River is the global leader in embedded and Internet of Things (IoT) software.

With Hyundai Autron and Wind River working closely together, our safety-focused Adaptive AUTOSAR platform can be a core technology to help drive future intelligent automobiles. We are committed to providing proven safety and reliability to the affiliates of Hyundai Motor Group and its global customers. —Dae Heung Moon, CEO of Hyundai Autron

The partnership will leverage each company’s specialties and experiences to develop a best-in-class software platform for functional safety and Adaptive AUTOSAR for next-generation autonomous driving and connectivity for the global market. As the platform becomes available, the two companies aim to collaborate on joint business developments with key OEMs and suppliers.

The companies will work closely on the development environment, functional safety certifications, share intellectual property and deliverables. They will develop infrastructure software to serve as core technologies for next gen vehicle control, including advanced and high-performance compute, internal and external networks for vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X), as well as secure over-the-air (OTA) update technology.

As cars become increasingly intelligent and possess powerful compute capabilities, market interest for autonomous driving continues to grow, and V2X technologies advance, Hyundai Motor Group has been focusing on the powerful core technologies to realize the future of mobility.

Since 2012, Hyundai Autron has worked with Hyundai, Kia Motors, Hyundai Mobis and others to develop the “Hyundai Motor Standard Software Platform” based on the AUTOSAR standard. The company has been further developing this technology to deliver future intelligent vehicle platforms, including those developed with Wind River.

Wind River is a long-standing market leader for both embedded real-time operating system (RTOS) and commercial Linux. For four decades as a technology pioneer for mission critical industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial, medical and telecommunications, and nearly twenty years as an active contributor and committed champion for open source, Wind River delivers software with the highest levels of safety, security, and reliability.