BMW Group US electrified vehicle sales down 22.6% in June

BMW Group sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 22.6% in June 2019 vs. June 2018.

Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to five models including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

Plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW X5, the all-new BMW 3 Series and updated BMW 7 Series recently debuted at the Geneva International Motor Show. These models and a plug-in-hybrid variant of the BMW X3 will begin sales in the US at a future date.

Overall, sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 7.5% in June 2019 for a total of 31,627 over the 29,407 vehicles sold in June 2018. MINI USA reported 3,235 vehicles sold, a decrease of 22% from the 4,146 in the same month a year ago.