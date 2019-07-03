Honda releases more technical detail about Honda e EV

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
03 July 2019

Honda has released more technical details about the upcoming Honda e urban EV.

The Honda e is equipped with a high-power electric motor delivering up to approximately 150PS (110 kW) and torque in excess of 300 N·m. The 35.5 kWh battery in the Honda e is one of the most compact in its class, contributing to an exceptional balance of low weight, fast-charging capability of 80% in 30 minutes, and a range of more than 200 km (124 miles), suited for every day urban commuting.

Honda engineers paid special attention to enhancing the driving dynamics to deliver a fun and engaging experience. With the battery located low under the vehicle floor, the car’s center of gravity is approximately 50 cm from the ground. With a 50:50 weight distribution, wide yet compact size and short overhangs at the front and rear, the Honda e delivers an optimal balance of stability and handling performance to the compact electric car segment.

To help deliver a sporty character, power is delivered through the rear wheels, which also enables a greater steering articulation for the front wheels. As a result, the turning radius is approximately 4.3 meters, ensuring the Honda e is exceptionally maneuverable in small city streets.

The low center of gravity and planted stature of the Honda e allows body roll to be managed without stiffly-sprung suspension, delivering outstanding handling through fast lane changes. Honda engineers benchmarked the ride quality of the car against larger segment cars, utilizing a four-wheel independent McPherson Strut design to ensure a comfortable and refined ride for occupants.

The Honda e will also offer Single Pedal Control, enabling the driver to accelerate and slow the car using only the accelerator pedal. When the accelerator pedal is depressed the car will accelerate as normal; when it is released, automatic regenerative braking will occur, and will slow the car.

The Single Pedal Control improves driving efficiency in urban environments and reduces the need to use multiple pedals, making the drive more engaging, exciting and seamless with maximum control for the driver.

High-strength materials used in the skeletal structure contribute to structural rigidity while also reducing weight. This lightweight chassis provides the ideal platform from which to fine tune suspension and steering settings for a dynamic driving experience. The Honda e’s dynamic characteristics can be further enhanced by Sport Mode, which boosts performance through faster acceleration response.

Honda’s new compact electric car forms part of the brand’s strategy to feature electrified powertrains in all cars it sells in Europe by 2025.

The production version of the Honda e will be unveiled later this year, and customers can make a reservation for priority ordering online.

sd

Will it be available in the US market or just Europe (and Japan)? Cost? When I clicked the online ordering link, I got a quote 0f 800 British Pounds for the reservation fee but no total cost.

The specs are reasonable for urban commuting. The styling is a bit retro and not very exciting but not as ugly as the original Nissan Leaf. I think that Honda is going to be playing a catch up game in this market.

Posted by: sd | 03 July 2019 at 08:22 AM

