Tesla reports record deliveries of ~95,200 vehicles in Q2 2019

03 July 2019

In a filing with the SEC, Tesla said that in Q2 2019, it achieved record production of 87,048 vehicles and record deliveries of approximately 95,200 vehicles.

In addition, it made significant progress streamlining global logistics and delivery operations at higher volumes, enabling cost efficiencies and improvements to its working capital position.

Tesla Q2 2019 production and deliveries

Tesla

Orders generated during the quarter exceeded deliveries; the company is thus entering Q3 with an increase in order backlog.

More than 7,400 customer vehicles were in transit at the end of the quarter.

Posted on 03 July 2019

Comments

Peter_XX

So they deliver more than they produce...

Posted by: Peter_XX | 03 July 2019 at 01:18 AM

BeardofZeus

Yes, they had a bunch of vehicles that were produced last quarter that didn't get delivered in that quarter so they were done in this one.

Posted by: BeardofZeus | 03 July 2019 at 04:19 AM

SJC

Get the China factory on line.

Posted by: SJC | 03 July 2019 at 08:08 AM

sd

Tesla claims "improvements to its working capital position." Are they making a per car profit?

Posted by: sd | 03 July 2019 at 08:14 AM

