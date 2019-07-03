Tesla reports record deliveries of ~95,200 vehicles in Q2 2019

In a filing with the SEC, Tesla said that in Q2 2019, it achieved record production of 87,048 vehicles and record deliveries of approximately 95,200 vehicles.

In addition, it made significant progress streamlining global logistics and delivery operations at higher volumes, enabling cost efficiencies and improvements to its working capital position.

Tesla Q2 2019 production and deliveries





Orders generated during the quarter exceeded deliveries; the company is thus entering Q3 with an increase in order backlog.

More than 7,400 customer vehicles were in transit at the end of the quarter.