Faurecia creates global center of expertise dedicated to hydrogen tanks

Faurecia, one of the world’s leading automotive technology companies, is creating a global center of expertise for hydrogen storage systems at its R&D center in Bavans, France.

Faurecia aims to invest in research and development in new-generation high-pressure tanks that are more efficient and lighter, as well as in a test center to characterize these tanks.

The center, scheduled to start operations in the second-quarter 2020, represents a total investment of approximatively €25 million, including €4.9 million in subsidies from the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region. In the long term, Faurecia plans to create 50 highly qualified jobs at the Bavans site, which already has nearly 750 employees dedicated to Faurecia’s Clean Mobility activity.

The creation of our hydrogen tank center of expertise in France is a key step forward in Faurecia’s strategy to become a global leader in fuel cell systems. Perfectly adapted to commercial and heavy goods vehicles, this technology will play an important role in zero emission mobility. —Christophe Schmitt, Executive Vice-President of Faurecia Clean Mobility

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With around 300 sites including 46 R&D centers and 122,000 employees in 37 countries, Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for the “Cockpit of the Future” and “Sustainable Mobility”. In 2018, the Group posted sales of €17.5 billion.