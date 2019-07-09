US has more than 68,800 electric vehicle charging units
09 July 2019
As of May 2019, there were more than 68,800 Level 2 and DC fast charging units throughout the United States. Of that total, 16%, or approximately 10,860 units, were DC fast chargers that make long-distance travel more practical for electric vehicles (EV).
A DC fast charger adds 60 to 80 miles of range per 20 minutes of charging, while a Level 2 charger adds 10 to 20 miles of range per one hour of charging.
California has the most EV charging units of any state at 22,620, which represents about a third of the nationwide total; however, there are 18 other states that have more than 1,000 Level 2 and DC fast charging units, combined.
Counts include both public and non-residential private charging units. A charging unit refers to a single charge point. An EV charging station may have multiple units.
Source: Alternative Fuels Data Center.
Number of H2 stations in the whole state? 40.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 09 July 2019 at 05:02 AM
Yes California has (2262-19555) = (3065) semi-quick (60+ minutes) and quick charge (30+ minutes) e-stations.
Yes California will soon have 100+ H2 ultra quick refill (3 minutes) stations equivalent to a mix 1500 semi-quick and quick charge e-stations.
Yes, California needs another 100+ ultra quick refill H2 stations to match the 3065 semi & quick charge e-stations. The matching point may be reached by 2022/2025?
Posted by: HarveyD | 09 July 2019 at 06:05 AM
In your context “soon” will be 2023. By then CA’s 100 H2 stations will have capacity to serve an installed base of 90,000 H2 vehicles but we will have a projected installed base of 15,000-25,00 H2 vehicles.
In contrast CA adds that range of plug-ins each month and will have between 1 and 2 million plug-ins in 2023.
Posted by: Gasbag | 09 July 2019 at 07:43 AM
The difference being that the PHEV can charge almost anywhere, overnight; the HFC car MUST refuel at a station. No H2 station within range, your HFC car can't drive there.
Fast chargers are only required to support BEVs on long trips, which is a small fraction of all driving; they aren't required for PHEVs at all. 22,000 total and 3065 quick-charge stations can support 1+ million vehicles, because to a BEV or PHEV, any NEMA outlet is a charging station.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 09 July 2019 at 08:18 AM