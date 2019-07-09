Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Honda to extend application of i-MMD two-motor hybrid system across lineup
Donaldson introduces protective vent for automotive battery packs

US has more than 68,800 electric vehicle charging units

09 July 2019

As of May 2019, there were more than 68,800 Level 2 and DC fast charging units throughout the United States. Of that total, 16%, or approximately 10,860 units, were DC fast chargers that make long-distance travel more practical for electric vehicles (EV).

A DC fast charger adds 60 to 80 miles of range per 20 minutes of charging, while a Level 2 charger adds 10 to 20 miles of range per one hour of charging.

California has the most EV charging units of any state at 22,620, which represents about a third of the nationwide total; however, there are 18 other states that have more than 1,000 Level 2 and DC fast charging units, combined.

Counts include both public and non-residential private charging units. A charging unit refers to a single charge point. An EV charging station may have multiple units.

Source: Alternative Fuels Data Center.

Posted on 09 July 2019 in Electric (Battery), Infrastructure, Market Background | | Comments (4)

Comments

Engineer-Poet

22,620 non-residential EV charging units in California.

Number of H2 stations in the whole state?  40.

Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 09 July 2019 at 05:02 AM

HarveyD

Yes California has (2262-19555) = (3065) semi-quick (60+ minutes) and quick charge (30+ minutes) e-stations.

Yes California will soon have 100+ H2 ultra quick refill (3 minutes) stations equivalent to a mix 1500 semi-quick and quick charge e-stations.

Yes, California needs another 100+ ultra quick refill H2 stations to match the 3065 semi & quick charge e-stations. The matching point may be reached by 2022/2025?

Posted by: HarveyD | 09 July 2019 at 06:05 AM

Gasbag

In your context “soon” will be 2023. By then CA’s 100 H2 stations will have capacity to serve an installed base of 90,000 H2 vehicles but we will have a projected installed base of 15,000-25,00 H2 vehicles.

In contrast CA adds that range of plug-ins each month and will have between 1 and 2 million plug-ins in 2023.

Posted by: Gasbag | 09 July 2019 at 07:43 AM

Engineer-Poet
California will soon have 100+ H2 ultra quick refill (3 minutes) stations equivalent to a mix 1500 semi-quick and quick charge e-stations.

The difference being that the PHEV can charge almost anywhere, overnight; the HFC car MUST refuel at a station.  No H2 station within range, your HFC car can't drive there.

Yes, California needs another 100+ ultra quick refill H2 stations to match the 3065 semi & quick charge e-stations.

Fast chargers are only required to support BEVs on long trips, which is a small fraction of all driving; they aren't required for PHEVs at all.  22,000 total and 3065 quick-charge stations can support 1+ million vehicles, because to a BEV or PHEV, any NEMA outlet is a charging station.

Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 09 July 2019 at 08:18 AM

