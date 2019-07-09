Toyota to launch a new LCV product offensive in Europe, including BEV versions

Toyota outlined ambitious growth plans for its light commercial vehicle (LCV) business in Europe. This goal will be supported by a strengthened LCV model line-up and a new brand, Toyota Professional.

The introduction of the new PROACE CITY will expand Toyota LCV presence to Compact Duty Vans (CDVs). Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) versions of PROACE and PROACE CITY to be introduced from 2020.

The Toyota PROACE CITY will start sales in early 2020, joining the PROACE medium-duty van and Hilux pick-up in Toyota’s LCV line-up.

Growing concerns about climate change and air quality are leading to new, low-emission regulations in many European cities. These factors are changing LCV customers’ requirements and priorities, especially in urban areas.

In collaboration with Groupe PSA, Toyota will add BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) versions of PROACE and PROACE CITY. They will be introduced in 2020 and 2021 respectively, allowing Toyota to meet new LCV customer needs.

Toyota’s new product offensive provides an opportunity to launch a LCV brand strategy: Toyota Professional. This initiative will bring further focus and dedication to LCV across its network. In addition, Toyota will roll out a new LCV network strategy to provide a specialised LCV customer experience, which will include some existing business centers becoming LCV centers with specialized staff.