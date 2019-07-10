DOE awarding >$24M to 77 projects through Technology Commercialization Fund

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced more than $24 million in funding for 77 projects supported by the Office of Technology Transitions (OTT) Technology Commercialization Fund (TCF).

The TCF was created by the Energy Policy Act of 2005 to promote promising energy technologies. The new TCF selections will expand DOE’s efforts to catalyze the commercial impact of the Department’s portfolio of research, development, demonstration, and deployment activities.

OTT was established in 2015 to advance the economic, energy, and national security interests of the United States by expanding the commercial impact of the Department of Energy’s research and development portfolio.

DOE received more than 160 applications for 2019 TCF funding, with project teams engaging more than 90 different partners across multiple diverse disciplines. Teams must receive a 50% match of non-federal funds from private partners to receive a TCF award.

Selected Labs and Partners

Ames Laboratory

Concentric Ring Gas Atomization Die Design for Optimized Particle Production, $150,000 Praxair, Indianapolis, Ind.



Argonne National Laboratory

Advanced ignition system for enhanced ignition stability and combustion efficiency, $750,000 8 Rivers Capital LLC , Durham, N.C. Combustion Research & Flow Technology Inc., Pipersville, Pa. Purdue University, West Lafayette, Ind.

Aluminum Purification and Magnesium Recovery from Mg-Al Scrap, $150,000 Phinix LLC, Clayton, Mo.

Development of RF cured nanocomposite adhesives for thermal-budget reduction in adhesive bonding processes, $150,000 Mitsubishi Chemical America Inc., New York, N.Y.

Extension of Core Restrain Design Code NUBOW-3D to Lead Cooled Fast Reactor Systems, $75,000 Westinghouse Electric Company, Cranberry Township, Pa.

High-fidelity ignition models to boost engine thermal efficiency, $720,000 Convergent Science Inc., Madison, Wis.

Industry-Informed Physics-Based Monitoring for Asset Management and Maintenance Optimization, $500,000 Electric Power Research Institute, Palo Alto, Calif. LPI Inc., Amesbury, Mass.

Integrated Power Block Heat Exchanger/Thermal Energy Storage System for CSP Plants, $348,000 CFOAM LLC, Triadelphia, W. Va. Touchstone Research Laboratory, Triadelphia, W. Va.

Low Cost Roll-to-Roll Manufacturing of Reusable Sorbents for Energy and Water Industries, $150,000

Qualification of SAS4A/SASSYS-1 for Sodium-Cooled Fast Reactor Authorization and Licensing, $674,484 Advanced Reactor Concepts LLC, Chevy Chase, Md. TerraPower LLC, Bellevue, Wash.

Remote Area Modular Monitoring for Critical Facilities, $300,000 Embedded Planet, Cleveland, Ohio

Simulation Tool for Energy-Efficient Connected and Automated Vehicle Control Development, $600,000 Hyundai America Technical Center, Superior Township, Mich.

Ultra-Fast and - Thick Boriding of Geothermal Casing to Enhance Reliability, $150,000 Controlled Thermal Resources Inc., El Centro, Calif.



Idaho National Laboratory

Advanced Flow Meter for Extreme Environments (AFMEE), $100,000 MicroNuclear LLC, Franklin, Tenn.

Advanced Inorganic Fluors in the Scintillation Hydro-Gel for Isotopic Neutron Emitters (SHINE) Neutron Detection Material for Nuclear Reactor Monitoring Systems, $37,500

Advanced Manufacturing of Electrochemical Sensors for Molten Salt Applications, $75,000 INFlex Labs LLC, Boise, Idaho

Application of advanced preprocessing technologies for biopower and biobased products, $300,000 Lignetics Inc., Louisville, Colo.

Computer Programs for Analysis of Thermally Reactive Tracer Tests in Geothermal Reservoirs, $150,000 Geothermal Scientific Inc., Tustin, Calif. National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Denver, Colo. Ormat Inc., Reno, Nev.

Fabrication of Near-net-shape Metallic Components from Oxides, $75,000

Full-set Transformer Protection Barrier Manufacturing and Technology Commercialization Demonstration, $125,000

High Temperature Next Generation Compact Heat Exchanger Development Using Additive Manufacturing Techniques with Embedded Sensor Capability, $150,000 NuScale Power, Corvallis, Ore.

Highly Dynamic Electronic Work Instructions for Advanced Reactors, $750,000 GSE Systems, Sykesville, Md.

Neutron Spectrum Generator, $75,000

Rapid Field Chemical Detection and Determination of Actinides, $42,500

Switchable Solvent Water Extraction for Material Processing and Isolation, $150,000 Trevi Systems Inc., Petaluma, Calif.

Idaho National Laboratory Wireless Project, $150,000

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

High Throughput Cell-Free Microreactor Platform for Optimization of Biochemical Pathways, $535,000 LanzaTech, Skokie, Ill.

Localization of hot spots in solids using acoustic waves, $150,000 Commonwealth Fusion Systems, Cambridge, Mass.



Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Cold Spray Manufacturing of High-Performance Magnets and Energy-Harvesting Materials, $300,000 TTEC LLC, Berryville, Va.

Commercializing 3D Printable Feedstocks for the Advanced Manufacturing of Energy Products, $300,000 MilliporeSigma, St. Louis , Mo.

Hydroscanner: Instrumentation for water ingress imaging in photovoltaic module packaging materials, $250,000 D2Solar Inc., San Jose, Calif. Quanex Building Products Corporation, Houston, Texas SCP SYS LLC, San Francisco, Calif. Sunrun, San Francisco, Calif. Vitriflex Inc., San Jose, Calif.

Instrumentation to Provide Realistic Training Exercises for Radiation Protection at Nuclear Facilities, $750,000 Argon Electronics (UK) LTD, Luton, UK

LLNL Composite Sorbents: Enabling Economical Biomethane Production, $500,000 SoCalGas, Los Angeles, Calif. WWTP, Antioch, Calif. Xebec, Québec, Canada

Reservoir Evaluation Tools Using Seismic Interferometry and Fiber Optic Sensors, $150,000

Los Alamos National Laboratory

FracMan / dfnWorks: Translating Geological Fracture Characterizations for Massively Parallel Subsurface Flow and Transport Simulations, $750,000 Golder Associates Inc., Redmond, Wash.

Hydrogen Contaminant Detector, $150,000 Skyre, Inc., East Hartford, Conn.

Near-Net-Shape Hot Pressing Technologies, $750,000 CoorsTek, Vista, Calif.



National Energy Technology Laboratory

Novel chemical looping process for conversion of natural gas to pure hydrogen, $150,000 CanmetENERGY, Ottawa, Canada Glowink Inc., Montgomery Center, Vt.

Novel thermal process for conversion of CO2 to CO using metal ferrite oxygen carriers, $150,000 CanmetENERGY, Ottawa, Canada Glowink Inc., Montgomery Center, Vt.



National Renewable Energy Laboratory

“DUSST”: NREL’s Low Maintenance Soiling Station, $50,000 Atonometrics Inc., Austin, Texas First Solar Inc., Tempe, Ariz. Groundwork Renewables Inc., Sand City, Calif.

Atomic Layer Deposition Scale Up of Extended Thin Film Electrocatalyst Structures, $100,000 ALD NanoSolutions, Broomfield, Colo.

Catalyst Leaching Resistance for the Oxidative Production of Biobased Chemicals, $335,000 Forge Nano, Louisville, Colo. Johnson Matthey, Billingham, UK

Enabling Autonomous Wind Plants through Consensus Control, $250,000 RES Group, Broomfield, Colo.

Enabling interoperability for PV inverter controllers, $149,995 Triangle Microworks Inc., Raleigh, N.C.

Flexible perovskite-perovskite PV for mobile power applications, $745,500 Swift Solar, Redwood City, Calif.

Fusion Joining of Thermoplastic Composites Using Energy Efficient Processes, $150,000 GE Global Research, U.S., Niskayuna, N.Y.

High-Temperature Sensing Electronics for Downhole Smart Drilling, $150,000 NOV Wellbore Technologies, Houston, Texas Wolfspeed, a Cree Company, Durham, N.C.

Performance advantaged acrylonitrile, $300,000 Zoltek (Toray Group), Bridgeton, Mo.

Significant Cost Reduction Potential for Wave Energy Conversion Devices with Variable Geometry Modules, $102,089

Solar Automated Permit Software for Distributed PV and Battery Storage, $695,000 California Solar + Storage Association (CALSSA), Sacramento, Calif. Institute for Building Technology and Safety (IBTS), San Jose, Calif. Solar Energy Industries Association, Washington, D.C. SunPower, San Jose, Calif. Sunrun, San Francisco, Calif. Tesla, Palo Alto, Calif. The Solar Foundation, Washington, D.C. Vivint Solar, Lehi, Utah

Wind Turbine Drivetrain Reliability Assessment and Remaining Useful Life Prediction, $100,000 WindESCo, Boston, Mass.



Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Autonomous Benthic Macroinvertebrate and Larval Fish Imaging and Identification System, $150,000 OceanSpace LLC, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Enabling Cobalt-Free Battery Solution for Behind The Mater Storage, $750,000 SPARKS, Castro Valley, Calif.

Enhanced Steam Condenser for Power Generation Applications, $150,000 IsoTherm Inc., Arlington, Texas

Environmental Insights Explorer for Buildings, $750,000 Google, Mountian View, Calif.

Fabrication and Testing of Solid-solution Strengthened Corrosion Resistant Alloys For Service in Molten Fluoride Environments, $625,000 Haynes International, Kokomo, Ind. Kairos Power, Oakland, Calif. MetalTek International, Watertown, Wis.

High-temperature/high-pressure heat exchanger for natural gas-based modular power generation, $150,000 Atrex Energy, Walpole, Mass. IsoTherm Inc., Arlington, Texas

Ionic liquids as novel lubricant additives for HVAC compressors for enhanced efficiency and durability, $150,000 Ingersoll Rand, Bloomington, Minn.

Li-ion batteries with Safer Current Collectors, $750,000 Soteria Battery Innovation Group, Greenville, S.C.

Multifunctional Intensified Reactor Device with Integrated Heat and Mass Transfer for Effective CO2 Capture, $150,000 AristoSys LLC, Canonsburg, Pa. Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga. Volunteer Aerospace, Knoxville, Tenn.

Scaling-up and Commercialization of Renewable Supertough Polylactic Acid formulation for Durable Large-Scale Additive Manufacturing Applications, $750,000 Natureworks, Minnetonka, Minn.

Self-Sensing Fiber Reinforced Composites, $150,000

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

A miniaturized long-life low-frequency acoustic transmitter for fish tracking in marine environment, $150,000 Advanced Telemetry Systems, Isanti, Minn.

Accelerated Data Analytics for Power-system Time-series (ADAPT), $600,000 Bonneville Power Administration, Portland, Ore. Dominion Energy, Richmond, Va. PingThings, El Segundo, Calif.

Advanced Membranes for Redox Flow Batteries, $300,000 The Chemours Company, Wilmington, Del. UniEnergy Technologies LLC, Mukilteo, Wash.

Autonomous acoustic receiver system for 3D tracking and monitoring real-time fish survival, $150,000 Advanced Telemetry Systems, Isanti, Minn.

Deception Defense Platform for Cyber-Physical Systems, $150,000 Attivo Networks, Fremont, Calif.

Deploying Intra-hour Uncertainty Analysis Tools to ABB's GridView, $500,000 ABB Power Consulting, Raleigh, N.C.

Development of low-cost magnetocaloric materials, $150,000 General Engineering and Research, L.L.C., San Diego, Calif.

Extending Magnetic Core Shell Nanoparticle Extraction Technology to Cesium and Antimony Removal from Geothermal Brines in New Zealand, $150,000 GEO40 Limited, Taupo, New Zealand

Integrated Capture and Conversion of CO2 to Methanol (ICCCM) Process Technology, $300,000 Southern California Gas Company, San Diego, Calif.

Optimization and Peak Demand Limiting in large multi-family apartments building, $750,000 NextWatts, Spokane, Wash.

Surface Acoustic Wave Sensor for Refrigerant Leak Detection, $375,000 Parker and Hannifin, Washington, Mo.



Sandia National Laboratories

Advancing Particle Receiver Design for Commercialization of Solar Thermochemical Fuels and Ammonia Production, $150,000 German Aerospace Center (DLR), Köln-Porz, Germany

Commercial Transfer of Sandia HTHP Downhole Electrochemical System, $250,000 Thermochem Inc., Santa Rosa, Calif.

Development and Full Load Demonstration of a 1000°C Solid Particle Receiver for Concentrating Solar Power Applications, $750,000 German Aerospace Center (DLR), Stuttgart, Germany



SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory