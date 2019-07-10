Esri to use Mobileye data for dynamic edge mapping

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, will collaborate with Mobileye, an Intel Company and a leading provider of advanced driver-assistance systems software, to bring the advanced data collection capabilities of Mobileye into Esri’s platform as native services.

This collaboration will provide Esri customers with the ability to visualize and analyze real-time HD map and location data streaming from sensors on vehicles equipped with Mobileye technology, enabling a new type of living, dynamic map on the Esri platform.

Under the agreement, vehicles equipped with Mobileye’s vision system will gather information that will serve as a basis for several new data services on the ArcGIS platform targeting local government, transportation and insurance markets.

Over the coming months, Mobileye will publish data into the ArcGIS platform to enable millions of ArcGIS users with dynamic data that serves specific industry applications and will lead to better understanding for both government and commercial customers.

The new agreement vastly expands upon the existing relationship between Esri and Mobileye to include the latest EyeQ4 collection capabilities, bringing advancements in both safety and data collection. The agreement greatly enlarges both the scope of data available to Esri customers, as well as the accessibility to it.

Mobileye vision from a passing vehicle will automatically inform city workers that a stop sign has an obstructed view for instance. The sign will show up on an Esri map and a service crew can be dispatched to fix it, using ArcGIS technology. —Jim Young, Esri head of business development

We live in a world that changes every day. Our data solutions help reflect those constant changes in high quality resolution. With Esri, we are extending the value of our HD maps beyond the automotive market, for the broad range of Esri customer use-cases. —Lior Sethon, Mobileye vice president of intelligent mobility solutions

The dynamic nature of this new data source will enable better decision-making and greater automation for Esri customers, and ultimately enable safer streets and smarter communities.