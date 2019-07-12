Fort Worth buying four New Flyer electric buses for new zero-emission route

The Fort Worth Transportation Authority (Trinity Metro) has awarded New Flyer a contract for four heavy-duty, thirty-five-foot Xcelsior CHARGE battery-electric buses.





The zero-emission buses (ZEBs) support a new route called The Dash, a zero-emission service connecting Downtown Fort Worth with its Cultural District and utilizing Trinity Metro’s first all- electric buses. New Flyer is further supporting the deployment with management of ABB charger installation and commissioning through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions.

New Flyer Group has delivered nearly 130 buses to Fort Worth including buses from New Flyer, MCI, and ARBOC since 1990.

Trinity Metro’s first Xcelsior CHARGE was unveiled in Fort Worth during a May 2019 event, which previewed The Dash service. The bus showcased reduced air and noise pollution, and enhancements such as wood-like floors and USB charge ports for passengers. The purchase was supported by local, state, and federal funds.

The Dash is in the testing phase and will begin operations on 22 September.

Trinity Metro is a regional transportation system providing public transportation in Fort Worth, Texas, and other cities in Tarrant County, part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. It delivers nearly 10 million passenger trips per year.