Electrify America to provide Harley-Davidson LiveWire owners with nationwide charging plan

Electrify America announced an agreement with Harley-Davidson to provide owners of its first all-electric motorcycle—the Harley-Davidson LiveWire (earlier post)—with the per minute equivalent of 500 kWh of complimentary charging over two years at Electrify America stations nationwide.





LiveWire motorcycle customers who purchase models manufactured between August 2019 and July 2021 can enroll and manage their charging plan through the newly launched Electrify America mobile app, available for both Android and iPhone.

Harley-Davidson customers will be able to take advantage of Electrify America’s network of ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers across highway and metro charging stations planned in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

To highlight the convenience of charging on the network to new LiveWire motorcycle owners, Electrify America charging locations will be integrated with the latest version of the Harley-Davidson App.

As of 1 July 2019, Electrify America has begun implementing the Cycle 2 National ZEV Investment Plan and Cycle 2 California ZEV Investment Plan and expects to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging station sites with 3,500 chargers by December 2021.

Over this 30-month investment cycle, Electrify America will expand to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer-friendly.