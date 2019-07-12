Lightning Systems Gen 2 electric Ford Transit named in CARB executive order; new NMC batteries for longer range

Lightning Systems, a global developer of zero-emissions drivetrains for commercial fleets, has had its longer-range, higher-speed, Generation 2 model of its Lightning Electric system for the Ford Transit (earlier post) named in an Executive Order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB). This step—which certifies the vehicle as a ZEV—is a prerequisite for sales of the vehicle in California. The new vehicle also is available nationwide.





Gen 2 Lightning Ford Transit.

The Lightning Electric Ford Transit is a battery-electric drivetrain package for the Ford Transit 350HD, a product used extensively by commercial and government fleets. Certified dynamometer test results demonstrated that the Ford Transit 350HD equipped with the Lightning Electric drivetrain achieved 61 MPGe on EPA city and highway routes. The vehicle platform is offered in 60-mile and 120-mile range versions.

Our new Gen 2 model is an ideal vehicle for commercial and government fleets that operate delivery and logistics trucks, food and beverage vehicles, and shuttle and paratransit buses. We’re very pleased with the test results that not only proved our advances in overall vehicle performance, but came at no reduction to overall cabin space. —Brian Johnston, Director of Regulatory Affairs at Lightning Systems

With new thermally managed NMC Lithium-ion batteries, the new Generation 2 all-electric powertrain has 20% longer range than Gen 1, with battery configuration options for 60 or 120-mile ranges. The new batteries are all housed under the floor of the vehicle, with no impact on ground clearance.

The latest powertrain offers peak power of 160 kW (equivalent 215 horsepower), a torque rating of 994 N·m, (733 lb-ft), and a top speed of 65 mph (software limited). The full-electric system is available for the Ford Transit Passenger van, Cargo van, Cutaway and Chassis Cab models.

Featuring a liquid-cooled Lithium-ion battery system from a volume-ready world-class battery supplier, the Lightning Electric accommodates a full charge in 1 hour (60-mile range) or 1.5 hours (120-mile range) with Lightning’s DC fast charging option (using standard CCS-Combo charging). Depending on battery option and drive cycle, Lightning Electric Ford Transit has a payload capacity of up to 4,200 pounds.

The Hybrid and Zero Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) was formed by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to respond to a key market challenge by making clean trucks and buses more affordable for fleets. By offering point-of-sale incentives for clean trucks and buses, HVIP provides a streamlined approach for providing helpful incentives to fleets without waiting to submit proposals or complicated paperwork. Fleets receive the voucher discount at the point of sale while HVIP-approved vendors and dealers process the required documentation.

In the last 10 years, HVIP has committed to supporting the purchase of 2,500 zero-emission trucks and buses with vouchers requested by California fleets. CARB estimates that the total number of ultra-clean trucks and buses operating on California’s roadways will reach more than 7,000 over the next two years with more on the way, as demand for vouchers continues to grow. Since 2009, the program has helped more than 1,100 California fleets buy cleaner vehicles.

HVIP is administered and implemented through a partnership between CARB and CALSTART (selected by CARB via a competitive grant solicitation).