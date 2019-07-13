Enel X launches new electric mobility business in North America

Enel X, the Enel Group’s advanced energy services business line, launched its new electric mobility unit in North America by integrating the company’s US-based electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions subsidiary, formerly known as eMotorWerks, into the Enel X brand.

With the launch of this new unit, the company will add JuicePass, Enel X’s new EV charging app, as well as eMotorWerks’ smart charging products to its existing North American offering of energy solutions such as battery storage, demand response and energy advisory services.

This strategic business decision combines Enel X’s global resources and energy sector know-how with eMotorWerks’ technological expertise in smart, grid-connected EV charging. Integrating smart charging into Enel X’s broad line of solutions to deliver renewable energy and manage commercial energy loads through demand response and on-site battery storage, Enel X can broaden the range of energy uses while meeting environmental and cost savings needs of businesses and consumers.

JuicePass offers users a single interface for Enel X’s portfolio of charging solutions, allowing customers to connect their JuiceBox as well as monitor and schedule EV charging. The EV charging app will constantly evolve in line with drivers’ needs and technological innovations in e-mobility while also expanding its functionalities, embedding new ancillary services offered by Enel X and third parties to offer customers an integrated mobility experience through a single touchpoint. JuicePass will manage the entire existing and future portfolio of Enel X charging solutions covering customers’ charging needs around the clock.

Other products, previously sold under the former eMotorWerks brand, will also be offered as part of the Enel X suite of smart charging solutions. These products include:

JuiceBox EV charging station (Nº 1 selling EV charger on Amazon);

JuiceNet IoT (Internet of Things) cloud software; and

JuiceConnect software that enables smart charging control through integration with in-vehicle software developed by car manufacturers.

Enel X smart charging allows utilities and grid operators to manage the overall electricity system in a more sustainable way, by shifting the time and rate of power delivery to EVs, with the aim to balance electricity demand and supply as well as increasing renewable penetration. Smart charging can also provide a range of services that assist utilities through fast modulation of energy flows from the grid to the vehicle, enabling real-time grid balancing and reductions in the cost of procuring energy, as well as integrating more renewable energy.

A recent Enel X survey in the US found that additional education will help drive EV adoption, with 62% of participants saying they would purchase an EV after they hear the facts and benefits. EV sales reached 345,000 units in 2018 in the US, up 80% from 2017. Nearly 100 new models are expected to be launched in the US between 2019 and 2023. Annual passenger EV sales are expected to increase to 10 million in 2025, 28 million in 2030, and 56 million by 2040.

Enel X is Enel’s global business line dedicated to developing innovative products and digital solutions in sectors in which energy is showing the greatest potential for transformation: cities, homes, industries and electric mobility. Enel X holds the leading position in demand response programmes globally, with more than 6 GW of demand response capacity currently managed and assigned in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

Enel X operates more than 50,000 electric vehicle smart charging points in 20 countries.

Enel X in North America has around 3,400 business customers, spanning more than 10,400 sites, representing approximately 4.6 GW of demand response capacity and over 20 operational behind-the-meter storage projects. The company’s intelligent DER Optimization Software is designed to analyze real-time energy and utility bill data, improve performance, and manage distributed energy assets, including behind-the-meter storage projects.