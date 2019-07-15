18 more Solaris trolleybuses going to Italian cities; 45 kWh battery packs

The operators SETA Modena and TEP Parma, both providing carrier services in the Emilia-Romagna region in the North of Italy, have placed orders for 18 modern Solaris Trollino 12 vehicles.





Eight of the trolleybuses commissioned will join the fleet of SETA Modena, the other ten will go to TEP Parma. The contracts signed by Solaris and the operators is worth nearly €12 million.

The latest Solaris Trollino 12 ordered by the two carriers are twin structures. The first recipient will be transport firm SETA Modena. Eight vehicles adjusted to serving on a trolleybus route with an atypical voltage rate of 750V (usually 600-650V)—the rate used in Modena—will be delivered by the end of 2020. Meanwhile, the delivery of 10 zero-emission Solaris vehicles for TEP Parma will be carried out in several batches, between April and July next year.

The vehicles feature a central traction motor and traction batteries with a capacity of 45 kWh and a cooling system, all of which will allow the vehicles to cover a much longer distance without the need to be attached to overhead wires.

There is room for nearly 80 passengers in the air-conditioned passenger compartment, and 24 of them will be seated. The seats, as well as internal walls, window pillars and the cover of the battery chamber will be given an anti-graffiti coating. The vehicle will also encompass a passenger information system with external and internal direction displays and voice announcement loudspeakers and energy-saving lighting in LED technology.

Solaris Bus & Coach added trolleybuses to its offer back in 2001. Since then, the company has supplied nearly 1,500 vehicles of that type to customers in 16 countries, including 160 to Italy.