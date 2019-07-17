Lightning Systems all-electric medium-duty vehicles selected for State of California contract

Lightning Systems announced that its all-electric powertrains for Ford and Chevrolet medium-duty trucks and buses are now offered on a California state contract.





State agencies and city and county governments throughout California can order Class 3 to 6 shuttle buses, cargo vans, box trucks, cab-over vehicles, and stripped chassis models under the program. Vehicles eligible include the Ford Transit 350HD Passenger Van and Cargo Van, Ford E-450 Cutaway Chassis, Ford F-59 Stripped Chassis, and Chevrolet 6500XD Low Cab Forward Truck.

The contract term, which is estimated to be worth approximately $15 to $20 million in vehicle orders, is for two years with an option to extend the contract for two additional one-year periods. Lightning Systems estimates that 140 to 160 vehicles will be ordered under the contract.

Agencies, cities and counties interested in purchasing vehicles should consult contract number 1-19-23-22 (A-D) at www.caleprocure.ca.gov.

All vehicles under the contract are eligible for special funding via the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Hybrid and Zero Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). The voucher program can reduce the upfront cost of advanced zero emissions fleet vehicles by 40 to 70 percent.

HVIP was formed by CARB to respond to a key market challenge by making clean trucks and buses more affordable for fleets. By offering point-of-sale incentives for clean trucks and buses, HVIP provides a streamlined approach for providing helpful incentives to fleets without waiting to submit proposals or complicated paperwork. Fleets receive the voucher discount at the point of sale while HVIP-approved vendors and dealers process the required documentation.

In the last 10 years, HVIP has committed to supporting the purchase of 2,500 zero emission trucks and buses with vouchers requested by California fleets. CARB estimates that the total number of ultra-clean trucks and buses operating on California’s roadways will reach more than 7,000 over the next two years with more on the way, as demand for vouchers continues to grow. Since 2009, the program has helped more than 1,100 California fleets buy cleaner vehicles. HVIP is administered and implemented through a partnership between CARB and CALSTART (selected by CARB via a competitive grant solicitation).