Adamas: Tesla on track to exceed 20 GWh deployed by 2019 year-end; 22% of passenger EV capacity in May

In May 2019, the Tesla Model 3 alone was responsible for 16% of all passenger EV battery capacity deployed globally versus 4% for the second-ranked BYD Yuan and 3% for the fifth-ranked Nissan Leaf, according to Adamas Intelligence’s latest “EV Battery Capacity Monthly” report.

Collectively, the Tesla Model 3, Model X and Model S were responsible for 22% of all passenger EV battery capacity deployed globally in May 2019 versus just 18% a year ago—a boost driven entirely by rising sales of the Model 3.

In the first five months of 2018, there was just a single month in which Tesla deployed more than 1 GWh of EV battery capacity, while over the first five months of this year there have been three, speaking to the automaker’s growing appetite for li-ion cells.

From January through May of this year, mor than 7 GWh of battery capacity was deployed globally in Tesla EVs. Inferring from the company’s strong Q3/Q4 sales record, Tesla is conservatively on track to exceed 20 GWh deployed by 2019 year-end, Adamas says.