AstraZeneca electrifying global vehicle fleet

The Climate Group announced that global pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca will join its business leadership initiative on electric vehicles, EV100 (earlier post); AstraZeneca will switch its 16,000-vehicle fleet to electric by 2030.

808 of AstraZeneca’s vehicles are already electric, and as a next step the company will focus on the roll-out in Europe. By the end of 2019, AstraZeneca will operate:

120 EVs in the UK (23% of UK fleet)

213 in Spain (35% of Spanish fleet)

245 in France (over 50% of French fleet)

230 in Scandinavia (over 50% of Scandinavian fleet)

AstraZeneca’s EV fleet will soon be fully powered by renewable power, with 61% (EOY 2018) of their total electricity use sourced or generated from renewable sources.

The company is also a member of The Climate Group’s RE100 initiative, in partnership with CDP, where it is committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2020 in Europe and the US and for its global operations by 2025.

The company, which is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with major corporate sites in the US and Sweden, is the first pharmaceutical company to join the EV100 initiative by The Climate Group, the international non-profit accelerating climate action.

AstraZeneca is the 50th business to join the EV100 initiative overall, signalling growth of corporate demand for EVs. Companies representing US$900 billion in annual turnover and 2.8 million employees in total are now committed to electrifying transport through the initiative.

To support the shift to electric vehicles, AstraZeneca will also expand the charging infrastructure at its office sites. The company expects the switch to EVs to save it over 80,000 metric tonnes CO 2 every year from 2030.

UK Government becomes an International Ambassador for EV100. The Climate Group is also announced that the Government of the United Kingdom will become the first government to act as an International Ambassador for the EV100 initiative. Through this commitment, the Government will encourage all large UK businesses to electrify their fleets, using its international network of embassies to bring that request to businesses across the world.

The UK is the first G7 nation to have formally adopted a net zero emissions target, seeking to eliminate its contribution to global warming by 2050. Its Road to Zero strategy sets out measures to decarbonize road transport by developing, manufacturing and using zero emission road vehicles, with today’s commitment to support the EV100 initiative another step towards that goal.