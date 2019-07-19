Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Volkswagen wagons in US fall to SUV surge
Adamas: China rare earth imports from Myanmar spiked in May before being banned

Volvo Group and Samsung SDI enter strategic alliance to develop battery packs for trucks

19 July 2019

Volvo Group and Samsung SDI have entered into a strategic alliance to develop battery packs for Volvo Group’s electric trucks. Working together with Samsung SDI, Volvo Group aims to accelerate the speed of development and strengthen the long-term capabilities and assets within electromobility, to the benefit of customers in different truck segments and markets.

The alliance will cover joint development of battery packs specifically developed for Volvo Group’s truck applications. Samsung SDI intends to provide battery cells and modules to meet the demand for the Volvo Group’s electric trucks.

The intention is that Volvo Group will utilize Samsung SDI’s battery pack technology for assembly in Volvo Group’s manufacturing operations.

We welcome the expertise Samsung SDI brings into the Volvo Group. With this collaboration we are well-positioned to meet the increased market demands. By utilizing Samsung SDI’s strong battery technology knowledge, we have strengthened our powerful electromobility technology even further.

—Andrea Fuder, Chief Purchasing Officer of the Volvo Group

Posted on 19 July 2019 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty | | Comments (1)

Comments

HarveyD

Interesting JV. Batteries suitable for trucks should also fit well with -buses?

Posted by: HarveyD | 19 July 2019 at 08:47 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)