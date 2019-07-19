Volvo Group and Samsung SDI enter strategic alliance to develop battery packs for trucks

Volvo Group and Samsung SDI have entered into a strategic alliance to develop battery packs for Volvo Group’s electric trucks. Working together with Samsung SDI, Volvo Group aims to accelerate the speed of development and strengthen the long-term capabilities and assets within electromobility, to the benefit of customers in different truck segments and markets.

The alliance will cover joint development of battery packs specifically developed for Volvo Group’s truck applications. Samsung SDI intends to provide battery cells and modules to meet the demand for the Volvo Group’s electric trucks.

The intention is that Volvo Group will utilize Samsung SDI’s battery pack technology for assembly in Volvo Group’s manufacturing operations.